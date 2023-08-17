Toyota Sales Breakup July 2023 – Innova, HyCross, Fortuner, Glanza, HyRyder

Toyota’s diverse lineup, among which are both hybrids and large percentage of SUVs, helped post a significant increase in sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, currently has a hybrid lineup that includes models such as the HyRyder, HyCross, Vellfire and Camry on sale in India. The company bets big on these models that have found favour among buyers in the country. Their MPVs and SUVs are also in good demand.

Rising demand for the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Hyryder and Fortuner saw sales in the month of July 2023 at 20,759 units, up 5.41 percent over 19,693 units sold in July 2022. This was volume growth of 1,066 units. MoM sales also improved by 13.83 percent from 18,237 units sold in June 2023.

Toyota Sales Breakup July 2023

It was the Toyota Glanza, a Baleno based hatchback that topped sales charts last month. Sales improved 65.61 percent YoY to 4,902 units, up from 2,960 units sold in July 2022. This related to a 1,942 unit volume growth with a 23.61 percent share. MoM sales also improved by 41.39 percent from 3,467 units sold in June 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross was at No. 2 with 4,634 units sold in the past month. It was a 41.50 percent MoM growth from 3,275 units sold in June 2023. The Hycross had a waiting period of 100 weeks in July 2023 however Innova Hycross MPV currently commands a waiting period of upto 70 weeks for its hybrid variants.

At No. 3 on the sales list was Innova Crysta, sales of which have suffered a de-growth both on YoY and MoM basis. Sales in the past month stood at 4,301 units down 37.67 percent from 6,900 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales dipped by 15.43 percent from 5,086 units sold in June 2023.

Relatively newcomer HyRyder sales stood at 3,387 units. It currently commands a 16.32 percent share in the company portfolio. MoM sales grew by 20.06 percent over 2,821 units sold in June 2023. Sales of the Fortuner grew marginally by 4.30 percent YoY to 3,129 units in July 2023, up from 3,000 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales grew by 1.39 percent from 3,086 units sold in June 2023.

Toyota Hilux, Camry, Vellfire Sales July 2023

Outstanding demand was seen for the Hilux which improved by 10700 percent to 216 units from just 2 units sold in July 2023. MoM sales however, dipped by 32.08 percent over 318 units sold in June 2023. Posting YoY and MoM growth was the Toyota Camry. Sales were at 190 units in July 2023, up 201.59 percent over 63 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales saw a 3.26 percent growth from 184 units sold in June 2023.

It was in July 2023 that the company also announced a price hike across its portfolio. New pricing came into effect from 5th July 2023 and this was the second time this financial year that the company had introduced a price increase, the first being in May 2023. There are the new Toyota Rumion and Urban Cruiser Taisor – poised for launch in September / October 2023.