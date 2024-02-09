Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift Debuts – Fresh Fascia With New Features

As opposed to its predecessor, Toyota Corolla Cross facelift brings new features and equipment along with design changes

The Corolla nametag has been diversified by the company for some time and the Crossover SUV version of it has garnered a lot of attention in global markets. Called Corolla Cross, it is a Crossover SUV based on TNGA-C platform. For 2024, the company has unveiled Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift with refreshed fascia and new features.

Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift Debuts

With the facelift, Toyota has modernised its Crossover SUV to keep up with growing trends. The facelift breaks cover three years after original Corolla Cross debuted in Thai market. With this update, Toyota is brining ASEAN-spec Corolla Cross closer to the one sold in other global markets like Japan and Europe.

Toyota has unveiled Corolla Cross facelift in four trim levels – Sport Plus, HEV Premium, HEV Premium Luxury and HEV GR Sport. Price start from THB 999,000 (approx Rs. 23.10 lakh) for base Sport Plus trim, THB 1,094,000 (approx Rs. 25.30 lakh) for HEV Premium, THB 1,204,000 (approx Rs. 27.85 lakh) for HEV Premium Luxury and THB 1,254,000 (approx Rs. 29 lakh) for HEV GR Sport.

HEV in the trim names suggest that they are Hybrid Electric Vehicles and only the base Sport Plus trim is non hybrid. Speaking of, the non hybrid powertrain setup comprises of Toyota’s 2ZR-FBE 1.8L naturally aspirated petrol engine with 140 bhp of peak power and 177 Nm of peak torque.

The Hybrid 2ZR-FXE 1.8L unit delivers 98 bhp and 142 Nm from the engine and a 72 bhp and 163 Nm from an electric motor driving the wheels. Safety equipment with Toyota Corolla Cross facelift includes blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard. Toyota Safaty Sense ADAS suite is offered from HEV Premium Luxury onwards.

Other safety tech include Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, EBD, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, 7 airbags among others. Exterior colour options include Celestile Gray Metallic, Metal Stream Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica and Cement Gray Metallic. Top-spec HEV GR Sport gets Platinum White Pearl with black roof, Red Mica Metallic with black roof, and Attitude Black Mica shades.

Design differences

The new design differences are subtle but noticeable. The headlights are new with more intricate LED setup. There is a sleeker upper grill element, followed by a honey-comb main grille below. There are more creases and C-shaped air curtains in lower bumper that lend an aggressive look. Wheels are new and are 18-inchers across. Only, GR Sport trim gets different designs.

On the inside, Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift gets an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster from HEV Premium Luxury trim onwards. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is standard and gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Facelift brings LED interior lights too. Interior colour options include Black or Dark Rose.