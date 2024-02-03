2024 Toyota Hilux Facelift Debuts Before New Fortuner – 10% Fuel Savings

While international markets like Australia will get the new Hilux in March, India launch is expected by end of this year

Currently in its 8th generation, Toyota Hilux has received its third major update since its launch in 2015. The earlier facelifts were launched in 2017 and 2020. This is probably the last facelift for the 8th-gen model, as the new-gen version is expected to debut next year. The new-gen Hilux will likely shift to the TNGA-F ladder-frame, as seen with Toyota Tacoma pick-up sold in the US.

2024 Toyota Hilux facelift – Spruced-up exteriors

2024 Hilux facelift gets a fresh new look, with a redesigned front fascia. Updates can be seen across the grille, lighting setup and front and rear bumper. The updates are dependent on the trim level. They also vary based on the market. For example, the Australian model has a different set of changes in comparison to Japanese and European models.

While some updates are applied to all variants, the top-spec trims get additional features. For instance, features like gloss-black accents and darkened headlight and LED surrounds are available with higher-spec models of 2024 Hilux facelift.

2024 Toyota Hilux facelift – Mild-hybrid tech

Functional improvements for 2024 Toyota Hilux facelift include a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This is offered with the 2.8-litre turbo diesel, four-cylinder engine. Only select variants of Hilux facelift have this powertrain option. The engine delivers 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid tech is available with only the 6AT variants.

Toyota is claiming fuel efficiency gains of around 6-10 percent with the mild-hybrid tech. It also helps improve engine smoothness and reduce noise levels. It is to note that the 48v mild-hybrid tech used with the Hilux facelift does not supply power to push the vehicle forward. It is different from the 48v hybrid tech that Toyota uses for its petrol-powered cars and SUVs.

The 48v mild-hybrid setup onboard Hilux is used only for powering auxiliary systems such as the engine pumps and fans, lights and the air conditioning. One of the key functions is to enable the auto engine stop-start functionality. This helps save fuel and reduce harshness, noise and vibrations. Hilux mild hybrid variants also get six off-road drive modes that help improve performance across challenging terrain.

2024 Hilux facelift – New features

Equipment list has been updated for 2024 Toyota Hilux facelift. New features that are now standard across all variants include front and rear parking sensors. Higher trims get features such as two rear USB-C ports and a wireless smartphone charging pad. Optional features available with new Hilux include dual-zone climate control, auto up/down function for all side windows, keyless entry and start and carpet flooring.

Across international markets, Toyota Hilux takes on rivals such Ford Ranger. In India, Hilux primarily rivals Isuzu V-Cross. Mahindra will also target this segment with Scorpio N pickup, which is expected to debut in 2026. With the updates, the 2024 Hilux facelift is expected to witness a bump in prices. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 30.40 lakh.