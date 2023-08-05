Toyota Fortuner Gets New Updates, More Power In Thailand – India Next?

Updated Toyota Fortuner in Thailand is available in the price range of 1,375,000 baht to 1,939,000 baht (approx. Rs 32.80 lakh to Rs 46.24 lakh)

One of Toyota’s popular offerings in Asian and South American markets, Fortuner has received a range of functional updates in Thailand. Three distinct variants are on offer in Thailand – Fortuner Leader, Legender and the top-spec GR Sport. Some updates are common to all three models, whereas others are exclusive to each variant.

These new set of updates are spread across comfort and convenience, safety, drive dynamics and tech enhancements. A performance boost has been reserved exclusively for the top-spec Fortuner GR Sport. Fortuner Leader and Legender models continue with the existing engine options in the same configuration.

Toyota Fortuner new updates (Thailand)

Toyota Fortuner Legender and GR Sport benefit from new features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All three models get a tyre pressure monitoring system. Base-spec Fortuner Leader is now equipped with a wireless charger.

In terms of safety, Fortuner GR Sport gets new features via Toyota Safety Sense suite. It includes collision avoidance, lane watch and lane change warning. While leaving a lane, the SUV can be manoeuvred safely with automatic control, delay and speed adjustment. Legender benefits from a similar set of updates. Safety updates for Fortuner Leader variant include RCTA reversing warning system, blind spot warning system on the side mirror and 360° surround view camera.

Users who choose Legender or GR Sport variant can expect smoother rides and better control. This has been made possible with upgrades to the suspension setup. Fortuner GR Sport gets monotube shock absorbers, which reduce vibrations and improve driving performance. The suspension setup of Legender variant has also been updated with a similar set of benefits. In other updates, GR Sport gets a new range of accessories. It includes new aluminium accelerator and brakes, smart key and red brake callipers.

Fortuner GR Sport gets a more powerful engine

For performance enthusiasts, Fortuner GR Sport gets a newly tuned 2.8-litre GD turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine. It generates 224 PS of max power and 550 Nm of peak torque. Earlier, the engine used to make 204 PS and 500 Nm. There’s a significant gain of 20 PS and 50 Nm. The 6-speed automatic transmission and switchable part-time 4WD system are the same as earlier. The updated power and torque numbers are now the same as that of Australian-spec Hilux GR Sport.

Onboard Fortuner Legender, the 2.8-litre engine will be carried forward in the earlier configuration. Legender also has the option of a 2.4-litre engine that makes 150 PS and 400 Nm. Base-spec Leader has this 2.4-litre engine as the sole option. A 2WD and 4WD option is available with both Legender and Leader variants. Outside, Thai-spec Fortuner is largely the same as earlier. There are no cosmetic touch-ups or new colours on offer. It is likely that much of the interiors will be the same as well.