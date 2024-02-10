Toyota Fortuner, Hilux, Innova Crysta Dispatch Resumes In India

The company assured irregularities in horsepower certification testing are because of smoothing of power and torque curves and not actual figures

After a chain of controversies, Toyota has indulged in damage control. These controversies have been making international headlines too. In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has resumed dispatch of Innova Crysta, Hilux and Fortuner after a brief suspension as a form of damage control revolving around three of its diesel engines.



The company had temporarily halted the dispatch of Innova Crysta MPV, Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner SUV to dealerships from factory. However, the units that were already dispatched to dealerships before the revelations of diesel engine controversy, were delivered to customers with transparent communication.

Now, the company has resumed dispatching vehicles from factory to dealerships. These include diesel engine-equipped vehicles like Innova Crysta MPV, Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner SUV. In a statement, the Japanese brand announced that the engines are re-confirmed to meet stipulated Indian regulations.

Dispatch from factory to dealerships of said models was briefly halted on January 29th, 2024 owing to irregularities found in testing of company’s diesel engines. Three diesel engines under observation did duties in as many as ten vehicles globally. Of these ten vehicles globally, three vehicles were sold in India and six in Japan.

TMC (Toyota Motor Corporation) had commissioned TICO (Toyota Industries Corporation) to develop these three diesel engines in question. These three diesel engines were discovered to pose irregularities in certification with Indian Government. In particular, the engine horsepower certification testing.

Previously, Toyota has clarified that the irregularities were regarding smoothening of power and torque curves of those three engines. And in no way these irregularities would result in over-claiming of any powertrain-related values. On 29th January 2024, TICO reported TMC about the special investigation committee that was tasked with searching for potential certification irregularities.

The committee reported there had been irregularities in horsepower certification testing of three Toyota diesel engines. In India, these engines did duty in Innova Crysta MPV, Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner SUV. Now that these engines are re-confirmed to meet Indian certifications, the temporary suspension is lifted and Toyota is dispatching vehicles to dealerships again.

This diesel engine horsepower certification irregularity from TICO is less impactful when compared to the fraudulent crash testing scandals from Toyota-owned Daihatsu. Toyota has promised a systematic change in Daihatsu’s leadership, corporate work culture and other aspects to have a transparent administration.