Toyota Fortuner Sigma Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 70,000

Only the Toyota Fortuner Sigma prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 70,000 (ex-sh), while Fortuner Legender prices are not

If there is one large SUV that India is currently in awe of, it is the Toyota Fortuner. Distinctly associated with politicians VIPs and India’s elites, Fortuner is a fan favourite. Ahead of festive season, Toyota has hiked the prices for its beloved Fortuner. Price hike is up to Rs. 70,000 (ex-sh).

Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked

For starters, Toyota Fortuner is never a strong contender in value for money race. If it was, it would be among the last. That said, prospective buyers of a Toyota Fortuner seldom don’t bother with price hikes. If they were affected by prices, they wouldn’t be buying a Fortuner, to begin with.

With the new prices, top-spec Fortuner costs almost Rs. 64 lakh (on-road, Karnataka). So, Fortuner is more of a statement. Like a Blackberry phone used to be. One that exudes power and authority owing to its unmissable presence with the elites. In India, it primarily rivals MG Gloster and a bunch of other vehicles operating in a similar price bracket.

Speaking of prices, Toyota has hiked prices of Fortuner Sigma by up to Rs. 70,000 (ex-sh). These price hikes don’t hold with Fortuner Legender. Fortuner Sigma is on sale in two trim levels – Standard and GR-S. Toyota has both petrol and diesel engine options and both of them get manual and automatic transmission variants as well.

Only the diesel variants get 4X4 transfer case, offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Toyota has increased the prices of all 4X2 variants by Rs. 44K and 4X4 variants by Rs. 70K (irrespective of engines and gearbox combos).

No updates mechanically and in the features list

Usually, OEMs don’t hike prices around festive season so as to attract more sales. But Fortuner is not just any car that gets affected by price hikes. Prospective buyers will buy it no matter what, such is its popularity.

The primary attributes where Fortuner excels are in offering a rugged ladder frame platform that is unphased by most terrains, a 3-row seating layout, spacious and roomy interiors, reliability, Toyota’s trust and a sense of indestructibility are some of Fortuner’s key strengths.

Fortuner offers a 2.7L 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 164 bhp peak power and 245 Nm peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a sole 4X2 drivetrain.

Even though there have been Fortuner prototypes showcasing flex-fuel capability, engine of choice is still the 2.8L 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 201 bhp of peak power. With the 6-speed manual gearbox, peak torque is 420 Nm and with a 6-speed automatic torque converter, peak torque is 500 Nm. This engine gets a 4X4 option as well.