Toyota Sales Breakup Aug 2023 – Innova Crysta, Hycross, HyRyder, Fortuner, Glanza

Toyota sales improved both on YoY and MoM basis with the Toyota Innova Crysta, Glanza and HyRyder registering strong demand

Toyota has an interesting lineup of both SUVs and MPVs in India. These include the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Vellfire as well as the Fortuner, Hilux pick-up truck, Glanza 5 seater hatchback and Camry sedan. The company also launched the new Rumion MPV in the past month, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is priced from Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and booking opened earlier this month.

Toyota Sales Grow 40 percent YoY – Aug 2023

Toyota sales stood at 20,969 units in August 2023, a 40 percent YoY growth from 14,959 units sold in August 2022. This related to a 6,010 units volume growth. It was the Innova Crysta that topped sales charts despite a YoY de-growth by 17.71 percent to 4,967 units. There had been 6,036 units sold in the same month last year. Innova Crysta currently commands a 23.81 percent share in the company portfolio.

At No. 2 was the Glanza with a 63.80 percent YoY growth in sales to 4,932 units, up from 3,011 units sold in August 2022. This related to a 1,921 unit volume growth and the 5 seater premium hatchback currently holds a 23.65 percent share.

Next up was the HyRyder of which the company sold 4,121 units in the past month. Toyota HyRyder was the 4th best-selling compact SUV in August 2023 after the Creta, Grand Vitara and Seltos. Fortuner sales improved by 9.45 percent on a YoY basis in August 2023 to 2,825 units, up from 2,581 units sold in August 2022.

It was followed by the Camry which has witnessed a 192 percent YoY growth in sales to 181 units, up from 62 units sold in August 2022. Toyota Hilux sales also escalated 565 percent YoY to 133 units, up from just 20 units sold in August 2022. Rumion has just been launched and 112 units were dispatched to dealers across India in Aug 2023.

Toyota MoM sales Performance August 2023

Marginal MoM growth was reported for Toyota in August 2023. Sales improved by 0.47 percent to 20,857 units from 20,759 units sold in July 2023. The three top spots were claimed by Innova Crysta, Glanza and HyRyder, with the HyCross also adding some significant numbers despite the latter noting a MoM de-growth.

Innova Crysta sales improved by 15.48 percent MoM to 4,967 units from 4,301 units sold in July 2023 with a 666 unit volume growth. Glanza also saw a marginal improvement in sales by 0.61 units from 4,902 units sold in July 2023 while HyRyder sales grew by 21.67 percent over 3,387 units sold in July 2023.

Toyota HyCross sales dipped 20.20 percent MoM to 3,698 units from 4,634 units sold in July 2023. Thereafter, Toyota has also experienced a MoM de-growth for the Fortuner (-9.72%), Camry (4.74%) and Hilux (38.43%). The recently launched Vellfire is also seeing good response from buyers in the country. It is priced at Rs 1.20 crores (ex-showroom). The luxury MPV comes in via the CBU route and currently commands a waiting period of upto 14 months.