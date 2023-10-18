Toyota FT-Se E-Sportscar And FT-3e E-SUV Concepts Teased

Toyota FT-SE electric sportscar concept looks different than the current Supra or GR86 on sale and resembles Sports EV concept

The Japanese automotive juggernaut, Toyota, is not seldom considered a major player in electric car realm. That said, Toyota has been gradually pushing EVs in the recent past and is actively pursuing electric powertrains. Result of this, are recently teased Toyota FT-Se electric sportscar and FT-3e electric SUV concepts.

Toyota FT-Se E-Sportscar

Ahead of 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Toyota has teased two new electric vehicle concepts. The more interesting of the two is FT-Se electric sportscar concept. As of now, Toyota has only teased two images, and both of them show this futuristic electric sportscar partially. In some angles, even looks like an evolution of Sports EV concept shown before.

From what we can see, FT-Se concept is a flamboyant sportscar with sharp profiling and character lines that strike a definitive character. The wheel track is very wide, jutting away from passenger compartment quite a bit. This will lend superb riding dynamics and stability while sharp cornering.

There is an aggressive wide body that covers these wheels and forms aero channels to cut down air drag. Wheels look aerodynamic too and should enhance the electric range, owing to their slippery nature. Roof line is quite narrow and neatly flows towards the rear in a tear-drop sort of shape.

This is where Toyota has given a fixed spoiler that blends into its body panels neatly. LED tail lights are quite wide and we can also see a massive rear diffuser. The GR badging on the outside and in the interiors suggests a sporty edge. On the inside, there is a landscape screen for instrumentation and a portrait screen for infotainment.

Toyota FT-3e E-SUV

The second concept that Toyota teased is FT-3e electric SUV that, quite frankly, takes design cues from Toyota bZ4X. It will share most of its electric platform and powertrains with FT-Se sportscar. Based on the limited number of teasers, Toyota FT-3e will be less flamboyant and is likely to be targeted at mainstream audience.

We can see quite simplistic body lines that form this electric crossover / SUV. There are sleek wrap-around LED tail lights that get a connected design along with glimpses of sleek rear LED fog lights. There are interesting LED patterns on running board which lend an interesting design detail.

The rear spoiler, squared-off rear section, flush-mounted door handles, flared wheel arches with gloss black finish, aerodynamic channels in front fenders, a silver finish rear skid plate and more. Exact powertrain details are still under wraps. Toyota will divulge more information at 2023 Japan Mobility Show.