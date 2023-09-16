Toyota Next-Gen EVs To Have 1,000 Kms Range – Cost Less

Toyota is working on breakthrough battery technologies that will make EVs more affordable, safer and environment friendly

Every technology takes time to evolve, something that can be seen with battery packs. While current-gen EVs are offering ample range, prices are still on the higher side in comparison to ICE cars. Moreover, heating and fire-related risks persist. It is imperative that issues with battery packs need to be sorted for EVs to be more widely accepted.

Toyota next-gen EVs range

Toyota seems to be doing just that, as it plans to launch its next-gen EVs from 2026 onwards. At the heart of these EVs will be advanced battery packs, offering higher range and cost savings of 40%.

The first of Toyota’s next-gen EVs will be launched in 2026. With new battery options, range will be 497 miles (approx. 800 km). The next-gen EVs will also be cheaper, around 40% less in comparison to Toyota bZ4X. Toyota is working on two broad battery packs, lithium-ion Performance for range and lithium-iron-phosphate Popularisation for affordability.

During 2027 to 2028, Toyota will be introducing an upgraded lithium-ion High Performance pack that will have range of 621 miles (approx. 999 km). It will work as a replacement for the Performance battery. Cost of the upgraded battery will be around 10% cheaper. Toyota believes that just like engines, there should be multiple options for battery packs. This will allow the company to provide the best fit, as per the models and customer needs.

Toyota’s new-gen EVs will also be more aerodynamic and lightweight. To achieve improved aerodynamics, Toyota is focusing on reducing height of batteries. As of now, the bZ4X has a 150 mm high battery. This will be reduced to 120 mm with Toyota’s next-gen EVs.

Batteries used for high-performance sports models will be even smaller, at around 100 mm in height. By 2030, Toyota plans to increase its BEV sales to 3.5 million units. Among these, around 1.7 million units will be equipped with the new battery packs.

Toyota registers major breakthrough in solid-state batteries

Toyota has made significant advancement in solid-state battery technology. By 2028, the company can start producing solid-state batteries on a mass scale. As compared to existing lithium-ion batteries that have liquid electrolyte, the new batteries will have solid electrolyte. The first-generation of solid-state batteries could have a range of around 750 miles (1,200 kms). Charging time will be less, with 10% to 80% achievable in just 10 minutes. In comparison, the High Performance lithium ion pack will take 20 minutes.

A more advanced solid-state battery is also under development. It will set new benchmarks by offering an unprecedented range of more than 994 miles (approx. 1,600 km). Apart from Toyota, other OEMs are also working on solid-state batteries. For example, Nissan has plans to launch its solid-state battery powered EVs in 2028. Nissan’s solid-state batteries will be half the price, double the energy density and offer three times faster charging speed. BMW is also working on similar technologies.

Source