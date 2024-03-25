Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Announced – New Top-Spec Non-Hybrid Variant

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) announced, will be positioned above GX trim and offers a host of added features and equipment

Innova has been one of the most sought-after premium MPVs in the country. With Innova Hycross, Toyota has taken its MPV game to a new level, offering a larger product than Innova Crysta. Now, company intends to sell more units of Hycross with a new top-spec GX (O) trim level for non-hybrid variants.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Announced

Currently, hybrid seem to be the hotter powertrain option. But non-hybrid powertrain variants could see increased traction with the launch of GX (O) trim level that sits above GX. The same has been listed on the website and the expected features list has been revealed as well.

Currently, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O) trim levels of Innova Hycross are sold by Toyota. G (commercial only) and GX are sold with a non-hybrid powertrain, while VX, ZX and ZX (O) only get a hybrid powertrain. Toyota’s new top variant for Innova Hycross non-hybrid spec will get both 7 and 8-seater layouts.

However, Toyota has kept pricing under wraps. For context, Innova Hycross GX trim costs Rs. 19.77 lakh for 7S and Rs. 19.82 lakh for 8S variants (both prices ex-sh). With the new GX (O) trim level, Toyota is offering both 7S and 8S variants increasing options for buyers to suit specific needs.

The feature additions over GX trim include single-zone automatic climate control, rear sunshade, rear defogger, rear sun shade, dual-tone interior, soft touch elements on the dashboard, LED fog lamps, front parking sensors and more. The main feature addition on the inside is the large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

This screen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with 360-degree surround camera feed on the display. Prices for Innova Hycross start from Rs. 19.77 lakh for base GX trim (non-commercial) with non-hybrid powertrain and Rs. 30.68 lakh for ZX (O) trim with hybrid powertrain.

New top-spec trim for Non-Hybrid powertrain variants

Toyota announces the new top variant for non-hybrid powertrain and the complete pricing is expected to be revealed in the coming days. Where powertrains are concerned, Toyota offers Innove Hycross with a 2.0L petrol mill making 173 bhp of power and 209 Nm of torque in non-hybrid guise.

This powertrain will be mated to a sole CVT transmission. Top-spec hybrid variants get a 2.0L petrol hybrid powertrain making a combined output of 184 bhp of power and 188 Nm. The main highlight for Innova Hycross is 23.24 km/l fuel efficiency with hybrid powertrain. Top-spec trims also get features like ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a powered ottoman for 2nd row and more.