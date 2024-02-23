Toyota Innova Hycross Records 50k Sales – Five Cars Sold Every Hour

While Innova was already a popular name, Hycross offers a much better experience with its advanced electric hybrid motor and other segment-first features

In a significant feat, Toyota Innova Hycross has crossed cumulative sales of 50,000 units. This milestone has been achieved in a period of fourteen months. The MPV was launched in November 2022. Maruti Suzuki had launched the rebadged version Invicto last year in July.

Toyota Innova HyCross 50k Sales Record

In 14 months since launch, Innova HyCross sales have crossed the 56k mark. The sales figures show a consistent upward trend in recent months. In January 2024 alone, the Innova HyCross recorded a robust sale of 6,798 units. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous month, December 2023, where 4,115 units were sold. The positive momentum can be traced back to the entire year of 2023, with sales consistently exceeding the 4,000 units per month mark.

This impressive performance has culminated in a total of 56,412 units sold since the launch of the Toyota Innova HyCross. The average monthly sales stand at 4,029 units, showcasing a consistent and healthy demand for the hybrid model. Toyota’s decision to introduce a hybrid variant of its popular Innova model seems to have resonated well with consumers, as they increasingly prioritize environmentally friendly options without compromising on performance and practicality.

What makes Innova Hycross so popular?

Innova Hycross benefits from the credibility associated with the ‘Innova’ brand name. Hycross gets multiple segment-first features including the new strong hybrid powertrain. The MPV has the latest 2.0-litre Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) petrol engine. The hybrid model utilizes the advanced 5th-gen self-charging hybrid electric technology. The strong hybrid variant generates 186 PS of max power, whereas the petrol-only model churns out 174 PS. Both models come with CVT transmission.

Class-leading fuel efficiency is another positive aspect of Innova Hycross. The petrol-only variant delivers 16.13 km/l. The hybrid variant offers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/l. Hycross utilizes a new monocoque frame, which has also helped in improving fuel efficiency. It has also improved overall comfort and driving performance.

Toyota Innova Hycross segment-first features

Innova Hycross has received appreciation for its sporty, SUV-like profile. Some of the key highlights include an imposing grille and bumper, tri-eye LED headlamps, first-in-segment dual function DRL + indicator, R18 metallic alloy wheels, sporty roof spoiler and surface emitting LED tail lamps. Segment-first features include ventilated seats, paddle shifters, power back door, rear sunshade, multi-zone AC, electrochromic IRVM and powered Ottoman seats with long slide.

Other key highlights include panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, roof mounted AC vents, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 360° camera view, 9-speaker JBL sound system and 8-way powered driver seat with memory function. Safety kit includes Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) that offers features such as blind spot monitor, dynamic radar cruise control, lane trace assist, pre-collision warning and rear cross traffic alert. More than 65 connectivity features are offered with Toyota Innova Hycross.

Innova Hycross pricing, rivals

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol variants are available in the price range of Rs 18.92 lakh to Rs 19.82 lakh. Innova Hycross hybrid variants start at Rs 25.72 lakh. The top-spec variant costs Rs 30.68 lakh. The rebadged model, Maruti Invicto, is offered with only the strong hybrid powertrain. Invicto is available in the price range of Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh. Invicto sales are a small fraction in comparison to sales of Innova Hycross.

There aren’t any direct rivals to Toyota Innova Hycross. The MPV does serve as a premium alternative to the likes of Kia Carens and Mahindra Morazzo. In January 2024, Hycross was the top selling Toyota car. Sales were at 6,798 units, which is a YoY gain of 376.38% in comparison to 1,427 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Hycross contributed close to 30% of overall sales of Toyota. In comparison, Innova Crysta sales were at 2,602 units in January. Percentage share in sales was 11.22 percent.