Toyota Sales Breakup February 2024 – Innova, Hycross, HyRyder, Glanza, Fortuner

Toyota was led by the Hycross and HyRyder, together commanding a 47 percent share in total company sales

In February 2024, Toyota was the 5th best-selling automaker in India after Maruti, Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra. It continued to see strong sales thanks to a versatile lineup of mass market products and high-end luxury cars. Toyota Kirloskar Motors reported sales at 23,300 units in February 2024, a 52.60 percent YoY growth over 15,269 units sold in February 2023. This was a volume growth of 8,031 units. MoM sales however grew just marginally by 0.44 percent from 23,197 units sold in January 2024.

Toyota Sales Breakup February 2024

Posting YoY sales at 23,300 units, it was the HyRyder that brought in most sales at 5,601 units, up 69.37 percent from 3,307 units sold in February 2023. Toyota Hyryder, priced from Rs. 11.14 lakh and offered in four variants currently commands a waiting period of 39 weeks brought down from an earlier 56 week waiting period.

Following close behind was the Toyota Hycross with 5,410 units sold last month, up 29.77 percent over 4,169 units sold in February 2023. The HyRyder along with the Hycross control a 47 percent share in the company portfolio. In February 2024, the Innova Hycross surpassed the 50,000 unit sales milestone. This was achieved in 14 months, since it was launched in November 2022. The Hycross is priced from Rs. 19.77 lakh to Rs. 30.68 lakh and commands a 52 weeks waiting period.

Toyota Glanza hatchback also posted a YoY growth in sales to 4,581 units in February 2024 up 8.48 percent from 4,223 units sold in February 2024. The Glanza was the 5th best-selling hatchback in India last month after the WagonR, Baleno, Tiago and Hyundai i20. Toyota Fortuner sales dipped 0.90 percent to 3,395 units, down from 3,426 units sold in February 2023 while added impetus was shown by buyers towards the Toyota Innova Crysta, sales of which escalated to 3,071 units in February 2024 from just 2 units sold in the same month last year.

The relatively new Maruti Ertiga based Toyota Rumion MPV added 730 units to sales in the past month while Camry sales went up by 213.43 percent to 210 units from 67 units sold in February 2023. Hilux demand also increased substantially to 245 units last month, a 1,533 percent YoY growth from 15 units sold in February 2023. The sale list was trailed by Vellfire, sales of which dipped 5 percent to 57 units.

Toyota MoM Growth Remains Flat in February 2024

The Hycross had seen higher sales as compared to the HyRyder in January 2024 but posted a 20.42 percent MoM decline to 5,410 units in the past month. Its market share too had been higher at 29.31 percent which dipped to 23.22 percent MoM. HyRyder sales improved by 1.05 percent to 5,601 units from 5,543 units sold in January 2024 while it was the Glanza that accounted for a 22.49 percent improvement in its MoM sales from 3,740 units sold in January 2024.

Toyota Fortuner also posted 5.66 percent MoM growth while Crysta sales grew by 10.02 percent and Rumion sales were up 18.02 percent on a MoM basis. Performance was not as encouraging for the Toyota Camry which has seen a 32.69 percent MoM decline to 210 units last month from 312 units sold in January 2024. Hilux and Vellfire sales dipped by 15.22 percent and 6.56 percent on a MoM basis.

In January 2024, Toyota had stopped dispatches temporarily of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux due to certification issues. This has affected sales which grew just marginally by 0.44 percent. Toyota looks forward to bringing in new models through the current year.