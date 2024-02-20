Maruti Poolkar, Charge Hub, Smart Charge – Names Registered Ahead Of Their Electric Car Launch

Recent names registered by Maruti Suzuki provide a glimpse of the company’s EV strategy and plans for new businesses

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is making plans to ensure its dominance in the coming years. Electrification will be among the key focus areas, with at least 6 new EVs targeted by the end of this decade. The company can also explore entirely new segments such as car pool services.

Maruti Poolkar – Car pool service?

The ‘Maruti Suzuki Poolkar’ word mark is likely to be used for a car pool service. Maruti could start the service in collaboration with a technology partner. Car pool services are already available across major cities. However, most of these are operated by startups. The Maruti brand name is expected to bring greater efficiency and reliability in operations. The sense of trust and confidence among users will be more in case of a renowned brand like Maruti.

Maruti EV charging stations

Two other names have been registered, Maruti Suzuki Smart Charge and Maruti Suzuki Charge Hub. The Smart Charge could be standalone charging points that could be installed at various locations such as retail shops or roadside parking areas. The Charge Hub could have two or more charging points at the same location. These could be installed at locations such as shopping malls, offices, highway rest areas and various other public places.

Users could have the option to choose a subscription plan or use the charging station on an hourly basis. It remains to be seen if the charging stations will cater exclusively to Maruti EVs or allow charging of other cars as well. Hyundai has already started their network of charging stations in India. Recently they announced that they are the only OEM in India to have 11 Ultra-Fast public charging stations in the country.

Maruti is likely to expand its charging network in a phased manner. The first Maruti electric car is eVX, expected to be launched later this year. It is based on a born-electric platform. Toyota is expected to launch its own version, based on the Urban Crossover Concept.

Maruti to step-up focus on EVs

Upcoming Maruti eVX will take on rivals such as the upcoming Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta EV. Apart from eVX, Maruti is also working on other electric cars. One of these will be an entry-level electric hatchback, based on the eWX Concept unveiled at Japan Mobility Show. Another model under development is a new Maruti electric MPV, based on the eVX platform. It is internally codenamed YMC.

Maruti is aiming for around 5 lakh EV sales by end of FY2031. EV production capacity is being augmented with a fourth production line under development at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant. The new production line will cater exclusively to EV manufacturing. It has capacity to produce 2.5 lakh EVs per annum. Funds worth Rs 3,200 crore have been allocated for the project.

Along with EVs, Maruti is also manufacturing battery cells, battery packs and modules. These are meant for both domestic and export markets. In the current financial year, Maruti is looking to generate revenue of around Rs 750 crore through export of such EV components. Export locations currently include Japan and European countries.