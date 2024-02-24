Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recall – 269 Units Impacted

While a recall has been issued, Toyota has stated that owners can continue using their Land Cruiser 300

Taking a proactive approach in the interest of its customers, Toyota India has issued a recall for 269 units of Land Cruiser 300. The impacted units are the ones that were manufactured between 12th February 2021 and 1st February 2023. The fix will be provided free of cost at authorized Toyota service centres.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 recall

Toyota’s voluntary recall for Land Cruiser 300 has been issued to reprogram the SUV’s automatic transmission ECU software. Land Cruiser 300 is offered with a V6, 3.3-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 304 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The update for the automatic transmission’s ECU software will be provided free of cost.

Owners will be contacted individually to schedule a time to install the updated software. To know if their SUV is impacted, users can enter the VIN number on Toyota’s Safety Recall page. They can also contact their Toyota dealer to know more about the recall. Toyota has stated that the issue with the software is unlikely to create any major problems. Owners can hence continue to use their Land Cruiser 300.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – Specs, key features

At 4,985 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,945 mm tall, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 dwarfs most other cars on the streets. The SUV is also known for its unparalleled off-roading capabilities. Some of the key exterior highlights include a massive front bumper, sleek LED headlamps and DRLs, sculpted bonnet, squared wheel arches, sporty 20-inch alloy wheels, blacked out B and C pillars and rear combination lamps with sequential turn indicators.

Land Cruiser 300 is built on the TNGA-F platform that offers exceptional ride comfort and handling stability. It is also designed to ensure superior off-road stability. Interiors are steeped in luxury, featuring leather seats, a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and premium JBL sound system.

Interior colour theme options include Beige, Black and a dual-tone Black & Dark Red. Other highlights include 7 drive modes including 1 customizable option, 4-zone air conditioning, ventilated and heated front and rear seats, head-up display, wireless charger, 8-way power adjustable front seats and rear seat entertainment.

Safety kit on-board Toyota Land Cruiser 300 includes vehicle dynamic management, crawl control with turn assist, downhill assist control, panoramic view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control (multi terrain system), tyre pressure warning system and anti-theft system.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – A global bestseller

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 had made its global debut in 2021. Launch in India was in December 2022. The luxury SUV had turned out to be a mega success, with a waiting period of over four years reported in Japan soon after launch. In India, bookings are currently halted for Land Cruiser 300. Imported as a CBU, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is priced at Rs 2.10 crore.