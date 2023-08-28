Toyota Rumion Launch Price Rs 10.3 Lakh – Prices Vs Ertiga

Toyota Rumion is a rebadged Maruti Ertiga – It is priced about Rs 40k to Rs 60k more than Ertiga

Toyota Rumion is the latest model being launched as a part of badge engineered products between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. In the past we have seen the Glanza and Baleno, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara and Hycross and Invicto.

Toyota Rumion MPV – Prices and Variants

Toyota is offering the Rumion MPV in S, G and V trims. S variant is offered in petrol as well as CNG option, while others are only offered with petrol engine. S and V trims get manual as well as automatic transmission options. Prices start from Rs 10.29 lakh and go all the way to Rs 13.68 lakh, ex-sh. In comparison, respective Maruti Ertiga variants are priced lower. Ertiga also gets a lower entry price at Rs 8.64 lakh, ex-sh.

Though Toyota Rumion looks strikingly similar to Maruti Ertiga, there are some differentiating features. It receives a new grille design sporting the Toyota logo and similar to that seen on the Innova Crysta. It also gets redesigned alloy wheels and distinctive Toyota badging at the rear.

While interior arrangement remains the same, the Rumion receives all black upholstery as against a beige coloured interior as seen on the Ertiga. Being a 3 row, 8 seater MPV, it sports flexible seating arrangements with ample head and leg room in all rows.

Features include a similar 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster. It will also get keyless entry and push button start/stop. Safety features will include multiple airbags, traction control, parking sensors, vehicle stability control (VSC) and ISOFIX child seat anchors and ABS and EBD.

Toyota Rumion MPV – Petrol Engine

Toyota Rumion will draw its power via the same 1.5 liter K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine that also powers the Ertiga. This engine produces 103 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or a 6 speed torque-converter automatic transmission. In CNG mode, power and torque are reduced.

Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President – Sales, Service & Used Car, TKM said”, Today, we are absolutely delighted to unveil the All New Toyota Rumion, an extraordinary addition to our extensive array of vehicles. The All New Toyota Rumion embodies the very essence of Toyota’s illustrious legacy in the MPV segment. Our endeavour is to study the needs and aspirations of our valued customers to ensure that each vehicle we unveil, embodies our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled driving experiences and supreme comfort. Our unwavering dedication to excellence, drives our meticulous approach in building a remarkable model selection for our customers. We firmly believe that our esteemed customers will warmly embrace the All New Toyota Rumion as their cherished family vehicle, experiencing an unparalleled sense of joy and pride that comes with owning a Toyota”.

Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The introduction of All New Toyota Rumion is a moment of great excitement for Toyota Kirloskar Motor and we are thrilled to welcome a new member to our ever-growing family of offerings. All New Toyota Rumion is an extraordinary, compact MPV with the ability to set new standards with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium exterior design. Our commitment extends beyond delivering an outstanding product. We strive to create an exceptional presales and after-sales experience, ensuring utmost customer satisfaction throughout their ownership journey. With the All New Toyota Rumion getting launched just in time for the festive season, we aim to cater to the evolving needs of families, providing them with comfort, convenience, and peace-of-mind. We are confident that it will bring unparalleled joy to our esteemed customers and create lasting memories in the journeys ahead.”