Maruti Invicto Is Cheaper Than Toyota Innova Hycross – Here’s Why

As part of the global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota, Maruti Invicto has been launched at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh. It is essentially a rebadged version of Innova Hycross. It follows other active shared products – Baleno/ Glanza and Grand Vitara/Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

With Invicto and Innova Hycross sharing the same platform, it brings up the question as to which one to buy. Both models are manufactured at the same plant, so quality aspects will be exactly the same. One can probably look at prices and features to understand the best option between Maruti Invicto vs. Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti Invicto vs. Innova Hycross price

Maruti Invicto gets only the strong hybrid powertrain. In comparison, Innova Hycross has the option of petrol-only as well. This is why Hycross is available at a lower starting price of Rs 18.82 lakh for the G-FLT 7-seater variant. Hycross Hybrid variants start with VX 7-seater, which is available at Rs 25.30 lakh. In comparison, Maruti Invicto hybrid starts at Rs 24.79 lakh for the Zeta+ 7-seater variant. Considering only the hybrid variants, Invicto has a lower starting price than Innova Hycross Hybrid.

Maruti Invicto top-model is Alpha+ 7-seater, priced at Rs 28.42 lakh. Hycross Hybrid top model currently available for booking is VX (O). The 7-seater version is priced at Rs 27.27 lakh, whereas the 8-seater retails at Rs 27.32 lakh. Hycross Hybrid also has ZX and ZX (O) variants. But bookings for these have been temporarily put on hold. That’s because of high waiting period of more than 24 months at some locations.

Maruti Invicto vs. Innova Hycross – specs and features

Both Maruti Invicto and Innova Hycross share the same 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain. It produces 184 hp of peak power and 188 Nm of max torque. It is mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Dimensionally, both MPVs are exactly the same. They are 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,850 mm.

Features list is largely the same for both Maruti Invicto and Hycross Hybrid. This is especially true if we exclude the ZX and ZX (O) variants of Hycross. As mentioned earlier, these are currently not available for booking. Hycross Hybrid ZX (O) variant has some exclusive features such as ADAS. It includes dynamic radar cruise control, lane trace assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system and auto high beam. ADAS features are currently not available with Maruti Invicto.

Some of the key features common among Invicto and Hycross Hybrid include panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 7-inch colour MID. Invicto has premium features such as ventilated front seats and 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function. Safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors and 360° surround view monitor.

Maruti Invicto vs. Innova Hycross – Which one to buy?

In terms of starting price, Maruti Invicto has a clear advantage. Features list is largely the same, if we exclude ZX and ZX (O) variants of Hycross Hybrid. Visually too, the street presence is the same for both models. Even when Invicto has changes to the front fascia, alloy wheels and tail lamps.

Overall, Maruti Invicto comes across as a more value for money proposition. However, sales and service experience can also play a role. Toyota has an advantage here, as the brand has been rated higher than Maruti in customer satisfaction surveys.