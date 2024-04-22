HomeCar NewsToyota Sales Breakup March 2024 YoY Vs MoM – Hycross, HyRyder, Glanza,...

Toyota Sales Breakup March 2024 YoY Vs MoM – Hycross, HyRyder, Glanza, Crysta, Fortuner

Toyota sales in March 2024 was headed by the Hycross and HyRyder posting a combined market share of 48.53%

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the 5th best-selling automaker in India, leading the sales table ahead of Kia, Honda, MG, Renault, VW and Skoda, has posted both YoY and MoM improvement in sales in March 2024. A variety of products, offered across segments, has stood it in good stead with most models experiencing significant growth.

Toyota YoY Sales up 34.54% in March 2024

Toyota sales stood at 25,119 units in March 2024, up 34.54% from 18,670 units sold in March 2023. This was a volume growth of 6,449 units. The sales table was headed by the Toyota Hycross with 6,224 units sold, a YoY growth of 8.15% from 5,755 units sold in March 2023. Currently commanding a 24.78% share in the company lineup, the Hycross, which cross the 50,000 unit sales mark in February 2024 has received a new top spec non-hybrid variant called Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O). It is positioned above the GX variant and presented in 7/8 seater layouts.

At No. 2 was the HyRyder. Sales improved by 71.70 percent YoY to 5,965 units in March 2024 from 3,474 units sold in March 2023. Currently with a 23.75% share in the company portfolio, HyRyder was the 4th best-selling compact SUV last month after the Creta, G Vitara and Seltos. A marked increase was also seen in the case of Toyota Glanza sales which reached 4,319 units in March 2024, up 28.35% from 3,365 units sold in March 2023. Currently commanding a 17.19% share, the Glanza was also the 9th best-selling hatchback in India last month.

Innova Crysta sales improved by 58.45% to 3,676 units in March 2024 from 2,320 units sold in the same month last year. This was volume growth of 1,356 units and the Crysta currently commands a 6 month waiting period. This three-row MPV is priced from Rs. 19.99 lakh to Rs. 26.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Fortuner has also amassed increased sales in March 2024 at 3,621 units, up 16.51% over 3,108 units sold in March 2023. However, it was the Toyota Rumion MPV, a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, that has accounted for 688 unit sales in March 2024, scaling over both the Hilux and Camry by a large margin. Toyota Hilux (356 units) and Camry (232 units) each have seen sales improve YoY by 59.64% and 136.73% respectively. Vellfire sales however, dipped by 84.10% YoY to just 38 units in March 2024 from 239 units sold in March 2023.

Toyota MoM Sales Growth at 7.81% in March 2024

Toyota’s MoM sales improved by 7.81% from 23,300 units sold in February 2024 to 25,119 units last month. This was a volume growth of 1,819 units. Toyota Hycross was at No.1 with 6,224 units sold, a MoM growth of 15.05% from 5,410 units sold in February 2024. It was HyRyder that was at No. 1 in February 2024 with 5,601 units sold over 5,410 units sold by the Hycross. Sales of the HyRyder at No. 2 stood at 5,965 units in March 2024.

Sales of Toyota Glanza dipped MoM by 5.72% from 4,581 units sold in February 2024 while Crysta and Fortuner have posted a 19.75% and 6.66% MoM growth. Toyota Rumion sales also fell MoM by 5.75% but Toyota experienced increased demand for the Hilux which grew by 45.31% MoM. Camry sales were also higher by 10.48% though Vellfire sales fell by 33.33% MoM.

Toyota Sales are expected to improve further with the new Taisor SUV launched earlier this month. The Taisor, a sub-4 meter SUV offering, will take the place of the now discontinued Urban Cruiser and compete with the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in its segment.

