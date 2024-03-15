Toyota Taisor SUV (Fronx Based) Launch On 3rd April 2024

Introduction of Toyota Taisor Fills Void Left by Urban Cruiser Discontinuation

The discontinuation of the Brezza-based Urban Cruiser has left Toyota without a sub-4-meter SUV in its lineup, a significant segment in the Indian automotive market. Currently dominated by models like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet, the absence of a contender from Toyota was notable.

The Urban Cruiser, derived from the Brezza, saw reasonable success with monthly sales figures ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 units. However, Toyota’s decision to discontinue the Urban Cruiser and repurpose the name for its compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, has created a gap in its product offerings.

Enter the Toyota Taisor SUV, Derived from the Maruti Fronx

To address this gap, Toyota is preparing to launch a new sub-4-meter SUV, speculated to be based on the Maruti Fronx. Named the Taisor, this SUV is going to launch on April 4th, 2024, in India. Maruti Fronx, unveiled globally at the 2023 Auto Expo, showcases a departure from traditional Indian car designs, embodying youthfulness and modernity.

Toyota Taisor, bearing its unique design elements, is poised to offer customers a fresh alternative. Unlike previous rebadging exercises seen with models like the Baleno/Glanza, the Taisor is anticipated to feature distinct styling in line with Toyota’s modern design language.

Toyota Taisor SUV – Design and Features

Renderings of the Toyota Taisor suggest a blend of Toyota’s design ethos and cues from the Maruti Fronx. Notable features include Prius-inspired headlights with rectangular projectors and C-shaped LED elements, a signature aggressive Toyota grille, and stylish alloy wheels.

The SUV is expected to boast a range of advanced features, including a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, Arkamys sound system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, head-up display, and keyless entry.

Powertrain Options and Pricing

Under the hood, the Toyota Taisor is likely to share engine options with the Maruti Fronx. These may include a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine delivering 99 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. Pricing for the Taisor is anticipated to be slightly higher than its Maruti counterpart.

With the launch of the Toyota Taisor, the automaker aims to fill the gap in its lineup and cater to the demands of the sub-4-meter SUV segment, offering consumers a compelling blend of style, features, and performance.