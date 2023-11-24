Toyota Sales Breakup October 2023 – Hycross, Glanza, HyRyder, Crysta

Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period now stretches to one year with its hybrid variants commanding more attention over its petrol counterparts

The peak of the festive season in October 2023, coupled with strong market acceptance for products in the Toyota lineup has steered the company to a 45.24 percent YoY growth in sales in the past month. Models such as the Hycross, Glanza and HyRyder propelled the company to its success with 20,542 units sold in domestic markets while 1,337 units were exported in October 2023. The company has however been paying more attention to global markets with the Hilux MHEV revealed for Europe while the Toyota Crown Signia made its official debuts in USA.

Toyota Sales Breakup October 2023

Toyota sales have grown significantly on a YoY basis to 20,542 units up 45.24 percent from 14,143 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 6,399 units. It was the Toyota Hycross that received the most attention last month with 5,018 units sold to command a 24.43 percent share in the company portfolio.

At No. 2 was the Glanza hatchback with 4,724 units sold last month, a YoY growth of 25.40 percent from 3,767 units sold in October 2022. The Glanza was also on the list of top 10 best-selling hatchbacks in October 2023, featuring at No. 9 after the Tata Altroz and Tiago. Toyota HyRyder sales improved by 17.82 percent YoY to 3,987 units, up from 3,384 units sold in October 2022.

This was a 603 unit volume growth. More recently, both the Urban Cruiser HyRyder and its Grand Vitara counterpart have been updated with the ADAS feature though launch is expected to take place early next year. While Innova Crysta sales dipped 15.35 percent YoY to 3,165 units in October 2023 from 3,739 units sold in October 2022, that of Toyota Fortuner improved by 21.86 percent to 2,475 units.

There was also the Rumion on the sales list with 792 units sold last month while Camry sales grew by 234 percent to 197 units from just 59 units sold in October 2022. Toyota Camry was also at No. 10 on the list of top 10 sedans sold last month. The company also sold 181 units of the Hilux and 3 units of the Vellfire, though Vellfire sales fell by 96.59 percent YoY from 88 units sold in October 2022.

Toyota MoM Sales de-growth in October 2023

Toyota has reported a 7.29 percent MoM dip in sales in October 2023. Sales fell to 20,542 units in the past month from 22,157 units sold in September 2023. Most models on the company lineup have seen MoM de-growth except for the Hycross, HyRyder and Hilux.

Toyota Hycross sales grew by 11.86 percent MoM to 5,018 units from 4,486 units sold in September 2023 while commanding share improved from 20.25 percent to 24.43 percent MoM. MoM sales of the Glanza fell marginally by 0.06 percent to 4,724 units from 4,727 units while HyRyder reported a 4.81 percent MoM growth from 3,804 units sold in September 2023.

Thereafter, MoM sales of the Crysta dipped by 28.30 percent from 4,414 units sold in September 2023 to 3,165 units in the past month, while that of the Fortuner fell by 13.88 percent to 2,475 units from 2,874 units on a MoM basis. Sales de-growth was also reported for the Rumion by 45.79 percent to 792 units sold in October 2023 from 1,461 units sold in the previous month.

While Camry sales dipped by 23.94 percent to 197 units from 256 units MoM. Toyota Hilux sales grew 37.12 percent MoM to 181 units in October 2023 from 132 units sold in September 2023 while there were also 3 units of Vellfire.