Toyota Sales July 2023 Best Ever – Hyryder, Innova Hycross See high Demand

Toyota India sales grew by 5.41 percent YoY and by 5.87 percent MoM in July 2023 to report its best ever monthly sales

As Toyota Kirloskar Motors gears up for launch of new Rumion, the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in September 2023, the company has also been receiving outstanding demand for products that include the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Hyryder and Fortuner.

Toyota Sales July 2023

Toyota has reported cumulative sales (domestic + exports) at 21,911 units in July 2023. Taking domestic sales into account, sales in July 2023 increased to 20,759 units, up 5.41 percent YoY from 19,693 units sold in July 2022. This was a 1,066 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved by 5.87 percent from 19,608 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 1,151 unit volume growth.

Cumulative sales stood at 21,911 units in July 2023. This included 20,759 unit domestic sales and 1,152 units which were exported. This was the best monthly sales beating May 2023 figures which had stood at 20,410 units.

Toyota has also reported sales for the first 7 months of this calendar year. Sales stood at 1,24,282 units during the Jan-July 2023 period, up 31 percent from 94,710 units sold in the same period of 2022. FY 2023 sales have also seen outstanding growth to 77,439 units, up 26 percent from 61,506 units sold in the same period of FY 2022.

Even as the company portfolio consists of products such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta and Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire in India, it was Hyryder, Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Crysta and Camry that spurred up sales.

The company gears up for the upcoming festive season and has added a third shift to production operations at its Bidadi plant. Toyota supplied its first fleet of Hilux to the Indian Army in July 2023 and also rolled out a Monsoon Campaign in the past month offering benefits and maintenance package for better safety and seamless driving through the monsoon season.

Toyota Rumion Launch in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motors gears up for launch of the Rumion in September 2023. This is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which receives minor exterior and interior updates to set itself apart. It will be positioned under the Innova Crysta in Toyota’s MPV line-up and has also been successfully launched in South Africa where it also received its facelift recently.

Toyota Rumion will be powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the Ertiga. This includes a 1.5 liter petrol engine with a mild hybrid setup offering 102 hp power and 136.8 Nm torque. Transmission options include 5 speed manual or a 6 speed automatic gearbox. It could also receive a CNG option sometime later. The Rumion is expected to be priced at a premium over the Ertiga which is currently priced from Rs. 8.64 – Rs. 13.08 lakh (ex-showroom).