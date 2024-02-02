Toyota SupaStarlet Is A Race-Spec Version Of Glanza With 1.5L Engine

As opposed to India-spec Glanza with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, South Africa-spec model is called Starlet and gets a 1.5L NA petrol engine

The strategic partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has been very fruitful for both brands. This is true for both domestic market in India and international business abroad. A stark example of this partnership is Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is rebadged as Starlet and sold in South Africa. This car is now going racing too.

Toyota SupaStarlet Is A Race-Spec Version Of Glanza

Toyota Starlet has been on sale in many markets. In South Africa, Toyota sell rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno as Starlet. What if there was a superior version of this Starlet that went racing? What if Toyota’s GR Division (Gazoo Racing) breathed on the Starlet and created an all-new animal that is significantly better?

Say hello to Toyota SupaStarlet. This is a surprising move by Toyota to take Starlet racing. SupaStarlet will race in the new SupaCup series in Africa. Even though this is based on the standard Starlet premium hatchback, Toyota’s GR Division has worked their magic and the result is quite stunning.

For starters, the overall base donor vehicle is still a stock Starlet. But Gazoo Racing has made extensive revisions to make it race-worthy. In that direction, we can see an all-new front bumper with an aggressive lip. These aero modifications neatly flow into the side skirts as well. Toyota SupaStarlet gets massive flared wheel arches too.

These wheel arches are one of the primary highlights and distinctive elements. That said, giant rear spoiler has to be the biggest and the most obvious element on the outside to scream racing. There are multiple stickers and other paraphernalia to signify that this is a race-ready machine and not a regular Starlet.

Toyota SupaStarlet Mechanical upgrades

Toyota has not revealed any mechanical upgrades. We can spot a few, though. There are race-spec wheels with a centre lock. These are likely to be forged wheels too, to reduce unsprung mass. We can see fixed windows with an openable cutout for ventilation. We can see a massive roll cage on the inside along with stripped-down interiors.

Bucket seats, multi-point racing harness and other racing-related attributes are expected. Toyota SupaStarlet gets rear disc brakes to increase braking performance, which is needed for added performance. Speaking of, Toyota SupaStarlet gets the same 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine as stock Starlet.

But this engine will be modified to make a lot more power and may even be a turbocharged or supercharged unit. Race-spec dog box (sturdy sequential manual gearbox) might be in the mix too. India-spec Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno get a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine.