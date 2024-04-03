Toyota Innova HyCross Price Hike April 2024 – Old Vs New Prices

While Hycross hybrid variants have become costlier, prices of petrol-only models remain unchanged

As may be recalled, Toyota had stopped taking bookings for top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of Innova Hycross last year in April. The decision was taken due to issues linked to the supply chain. Toyota has now reopened booking for the top-spec Hycross variants. Prices have also been increased for all four hybrid variants of Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova HyCross Price Hike – April 2024

Top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants have become costlier by Rs 30,000. Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) are now available at a starting price of Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh, respectively. Prices of the other two hybrid variants, VX and VX (O), have been increased by Rs 25,000. New prices of 7-seater variants are Rs 25.97 lakh and Rs 27.94 lakh, respectively. 8-seater versions of VX and VX (O) will now cost Rs 26.02 lakh and Rs 27.99 lakh, respectively.

In percentage terms, all Innova Hycross hybrid variants are now costlier by around 1%. Some of the other carmakers including Kia and Honda have also announced price hikes, effective from April 2024. Talking about Hycross, prices of petrol-only variants remain unchanged. Innova Hycross GX 7-seater is available at a starting price of Rs 19.77 lakh.

Innova Hycross – Features, performance

Toyota Innova hybrid VX trim has features such as paddle shifters, automatic climate control, full LED lighting and 17-inch wheels. VX (O) variant has LED fog lamps, 6 SRS airbags, panoramic roof with mood lighting, 10.1-inch infotainment and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Key highlights of Innova Hycross ZX hybrid variant include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual function DRLs, powered back door, ventilated front seats, powered Ottoman seats, 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory and 9-speaker JBL sound system. Top-spec Hycross ZX (O) has exclusive ADAS features such as blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, auto high beam, rear cross traffic alert, lane trace assist and dynamic radar cruise control.

Powering Innova Hycross petrol-only variants is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It churns out 174 PS and 209 Nm. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. Hycross hybrid variants have a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine that delivers 186 PS and 187 Nm (combined). The strong hybrid engine is mated to an e-CVT unit. One of the USPs of Innova Hycross hybrid variants is best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/L. The non-hybrid, petrol-only variants also have class-leading fuel efficiency of 16.13 km/L.

Innova Hycross GX (O) announced

Toyota recently announced a new Hycross GX (O) variant, the new top-spec petrol-only model. It sits above the GX variant and is equipped with some additional equipment. It gets features such as dual-tone interior (chestnut and black), automatic climate control and rear retractable sunshade. The package also includes panoramic view monitor with dynamic brake guide and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Price of the new Hycross GX (O) variant will be announced soon.