Toyota Taisor Vs Maruti Fronx Design Compared – Which Is More Appealing?

Apart from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor also rivals Nexon, XUV300, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Magnite, Kiger, C3, Exter and Punch

The strategic partnership between Suzuki and Toyota has yielded a multitude of badge-engineered vehicles. Apart from the rebadged vehicles sold across, we have a fair share of these vehicles in India. The most recent of the badge-engineered vehicle is Taisor, which is a Fronx underneath the new design. But which one will entice you more?

Toyota Taisor Vs Maruti Fronx Design Compared

Just like Baleno – Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder – Grand Vitara, Innova Hycross – Invicto and Ertiga – Rumion, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a badge-engineered version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx on sale in India for quite some time. Interestingly, Toyota has slapped the Urban Cruiser prefix to Taisor.

What started as a sub 4m SUV (rebadged Vitara Brezza), Urban Cruiser name is now a prefix that we can see on Hyryder and Taisor — making Taisor the second vehicle in Toyota’s lineup to get Urban Cruiser prefix. We’re gonna call it Taisor to keep things simpler and it establishes distinction over Fronx.

Comparing side by side, Taisor can be written off as a tasteful redesign of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. So, for folks that weren’t too hot about Fronx’s design, can take a look at Taisor. In profile, there are hardly any changes, which is a good thing. Apart from the new wheels, Taisor packs the same stylish coupe sloping roofline and crossover DNA with body cladding that Fronx first debuted.

Major differences can be seen in the fascia. Taisor sports the same triple LED reflector headlights, lower bumper and bonnet as Fronx. Both upper and lower grills are larger on the Taisor and it features a sleek chrome line that merges into Hyryder-like LED DRL and turn indicator area.

Personally, I was never a fan of Maruti’s NEXT’re triple ice-cube LED DRLs on Fronx and the thick chrome bar that connected these DRLs. In comparison, Taisor comes off as a much more sleeker and appealing design among these two. Rear tail lights show a similar approach again, where Taisor’s LED signature is more appealing than Fronx’s.

Why would anyone choose a Taisor over a Fronx?

On the inside, there are hardly any changes, other than upholstery colours. Features and creature comforts remain identical between both vehicles. Space and comfort along with boot space should be identical as well. However, it is not all sunshine for Taisor as there are quite a lot of strengths with Fronx too.

These strengths with Fronx will ensure a larger number of buyers gravitating towards it. For starters, Fronx’s alloy wheel design is much nicer than that of Taisor’s. Where powertrains are concerned, Fronx is the only one with CNG variants. Also, Fronx is better priced than Taisor. If anyone is considering a Taisor over a Fronx, it has to be the Toyota badge along with the sheer novelty factor as there will always be more Fronx on the road than Taisors.

More appealing fascia and lighting elements will do it for some. For a few, it might be the Toyota ecosystem where they already own a Toyota car. Proximity to dealership and other attributes might play a role here too. Both get the same 1.2L 4-cyl NA Petrol (89 bhp, 113 Nm) and 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol (99 bhp and 148 Nm), mated to either a 5MT, 5AMT or a 6TC.