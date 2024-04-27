Toyota Unveils Two New EVs – Launch Expected In 2025

Showcased at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, the BZ3C and BZ3X EVs will be manufactured by FAW Toyota and GAC Toyota, respectively

As part of its plans to expand its EV portfolio, Toyota is working on two new EVs – BZ3C and BZ3X. These are expected to be launched in China next year. While powertrain details have not been revealed, enthusiasts were able to explore the exteriors and interiors of these EVs at the Beijing Auto Show.

Toyota BZ3C – An urban marvel

As may be recalled, the BZ3 name was announced in China in October 2022. It was planned to be Toyota’s first electric sedan. The powertrain for BZ3 was to be developed via a joint collaboration between Toyota and BYD. With the BZ3C now unveiled, it appears that the original name has been transferred for a new line of EVs.

Toyota BZ3C is essentially the production version of BZ Sport Crossover Concept that was showcased at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. Remarkably, there are very few changes in BZ3C in comparison to the concept. Most of the features have been retained, although some trimming may be done in the production model.

As of now, only a few features have been changed. For example, side view cameras seen with the concept have been replaced with more conventional rear-view mirrors. Also, the lower lip at the front is not as sharp as seen in the concept model.

BZ3C Interiors

BZ3C’s front fascia looks absolutely stunning with a full-width, C-shaped light cluster and a curvy, sculpted bonnet. Some of the features have similarities with Prius, such as the sleek, elegant bumper. Both the BZ3C and BZ3X are equipped with Lidar mounted on the roof. BZ3C has a crossover design and feels like an electric version of Toyota C-HR.

Side profile is quite impactful with large, low-drag alloy wheels and flush door handles. At the rear, the prominent spoiler lip adds to the EVs sporty persona. The lighting setup at the rear is similar to that at the front.

Inside, BZ3C has a mesmerizing racy red theme. It is accentuated with yellow LED lighting across the dash, doors and central console. There’s a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. BZ3C will be manufactured by FAW Toyota, a joint venture between China-based FAW Group and Toyota.

Toyota BZ3X – Classic elegance

BZ3X is essentially the production version of BZ FlexSpace Concept that was unveiled last year. As compared to the BZ3C, the BZ3X has more conventional vibes. It makes a powerful street presence and seems to focus on space and utility. The relatively sober profile indicates that this model could be closer to production.

Some of the key highlights of BZ3X include full-width LED DRLs on top, lower mounted LED headlamps and prominent bumper. Side profile has thick body cladding, large spoke-styled alloy wheels, flush door handles and blacked-out roof and pillars. At the rear, key highlights include a full width lighting setup and chunky bumper.

Inside, BZ3X gets a large touchscreen, a compact instrument cluster and a massive sunroof. The BZ3X EV will be manufactured by GAC Toyota. It is a joint venture between China-based GAC Group and Toyota.