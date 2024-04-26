BYD Ocean M Hot Hatch Concept Debuts – Launch Likely From $20k (Rs 17 L)

Expected to be available for sale in China in Q3, the production version will take on rivals such as MG4 and Volkswagen ID.3

At the Beijing Auto Show, BYD has taken the wraps off the Ocean M hot hatch concept. With its sporty profile and an extravagant body kit, the concept looks absolutely stunning. Post launch in China, the production model is likely destined for European markets.

BYD Ocean M Concept – Key Features

Some design elements that are an instant draw include the massive splitter at front, large sill extensions, GT3-style diffuser and high-rise rear spoiler. The production variant won’t be getting these features, but still, the electric hatchback will continue to have a significantly attractive profile.

Ocean M concept’s front fascia seems to derive inspiration from the Lamborghini Aventador. But such similarities may be diluted in the production version. The same could be true for the camera-based door mirrors, at least for the base variant. The rising waistline adds more dynamism to the hatch and enhances its road presence.

Ocean M’s aerodynamic body panelling, sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels, thick body cladding, flush-type door handles and blacked-out roof and pillars make the electric hatch a wondrous looking car. At rear, the EV gets funky wraparound tail lamps with interconnected LED panelling in a pleasing wave format.

While interiors have not been revealed, one can expect the electric hatch to offer a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key features could include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, dual-tone interiors, vegan leather seats, etc.

It also gets panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, wireless charging and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With Europe on the target, BYD will ensure that Ocean M gets 5-star ratings in Euro NCAP crash tests. Safety kit will include a comprehensive range of advanced features including ADAS.

BYD Ocean M specs, performance

In the company’s lineup, BYD Ocean M will be placed between the Dolphin hatch and Seal sedan. Speculations suggest that the production model will spawn a hot hatch version as well. It will be equipped with a rear-wheel drive setup.

BYD has stated that Ocean M will be based on a new electric architecture. Existing popular BYD cars like Dolphin and Seal are based on e-Platform 3.0. The new platform for Ocean M could be the next-gen e-Platform 4.0. Improvements are expected around aesthetics, safety, efficiency and intelligence.

While powertrain options have not been revealed, BYD Ocean M will be fun to drive. However, BYD could be focusing more on range rather than going after the best-performer tag. Just like other BYD cars, the Ocean M will be offered at a competitive price point. While BYD-Tesla battles are often highlighted, BYD is also focused on ending the ICE age. The production version of Ocean M could be launched in the price range of $20,700 to $27,600 (Approx. Rs 17.24 lakh to Rs 22.98 lakh).