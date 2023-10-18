Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge Concept Debuts – Lexus LM Who?

Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge Concept has debuted and will be physically showcased at upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The new-gen Toyota Vellfire, unveiled earlier this year and currently on sale in Japanese markets has now been launched in India, starting from Rs. 1.29 Cr (ex-sh). But at the upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota Auto Body will showcase a number of products, including Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept.

Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge Concept

Currently in India, Toyota Vellfire is being offered in two grades. There is the VIP Grade – Executive Lounge which is priced at Rs 12,990,000 and the Hi Grade at Rs. 11,990,000 (ex-showroom). However, these don’t get the same treatment that Toyota will offer with Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept, to be displayed at 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Logically enough, Toyota is showcasing this luxury mobility concept in 4-seat layout only. This liberates acres of room for rear seat occupants. This space allows for multiple luxury amenities like a refrigerator behind front seats with champagne holders, a luggage area, and a not-at-all-cramped coat hanger.

Floor trays can neatly tuck any small luggage or shoes, thick carpeting lends supreme sound insulation, privacy curtains behind front seats isolate the rear passenger cell from the front. Rear seat occupants get work tables and power supplies to charge their electronics. All these turn the back of a Vellfire into a business-class meeting room. All these add-ons bring Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept closer to Lexus LM.

Dimensions same as standard Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire is based on a modular TNGA-K platform. It stands 4,995 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,950 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Exterior colour options include Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black and Precious Metal while it is also offered in 3 interior colours schemes of Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige and Black.

This luxury model which caters to the rich and famous, exudes both refinement and elegance both in terms of its exterior design and interior features. Continuing with the same bold stance of its predecessor, the new Vellfire sports a series of exterior updates over its earlier counterpart. These include a larger front grille, split headlamps, new fog lamp housing, chrome accents and V-shaped tail lamps.

Toyota Vellfire – Interior Luxury and Comfort

Entry into its cabin is via new retractable side steps, the first on a Toyota. It receives over 60 connected features and a large 14-inch touchscreen for all driver control functions Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has a JBL sound system with 15 speakers.

Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept has captain seats in second row with both heating and ventilation functions. Retractable tables, overhead consoles for AC controls, AC vents, sun blinds, ceiling storage, interior lighting etc. are all a part of its interior makeup. The Executive lounge gets large ottoman seats, detachable smartphone-like power controls, pull-down blinds and a multi-function table. 2nd row seats receive a massage function with a detachable power control device provided for customizing comfort with pre-set modes.

Advanced safety equipment includes a total of 6 SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, panoramic view monitor, parking assist, hill control assist, lane tract assist, pre-collision warning system, adaptive high beam LED headlamps and blind spot monitoring.

Toyota Vellfire – Powertrain Details

The all-new Vellfire comes with a self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV). It is based on the TNGA platform thus offering vibration-free ride and advanced suspension while it also enhances rigidity by 50 percent as compared to its earlier counterpart.

Toyota Vellfire draws its power via a 2.5 litre inline, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine offering 193 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 240Nm torque at 4,300-4,500 rpm coupled with an electric motor and hybrid battery. It offers an outstanding fuel efficiency of 19.28 km/l.