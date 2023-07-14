Triumph Speed 400 Review – Riding Royalty Crowns Your Journey

Triumph Speed 400 Review – The Ride That’ll Make You Say ‘Bajaj, You Beauty’

Upon laying eyes on the Triumph Speed 400, we were immediately captivated. Our initial reaction: “Wow! This masterpiece is from the house of Bajaj?” It’s quite a departure from their usual frugal offerings, which they pride themselves on. Bajaj firmly believes that next-gen technology and stylish design shouldn’t be limited to the privileged few.

They strive to ensure that folks with a yearning for the thrill of the wind should be able to revel in it. Their unwavering commitment to striking a balance between cost effective measures and delivering a fully functional and safe product is truly commendable. They refuse to let production frugality compromise the customer experience and ownership satisfaction. It’s an approach that has yielded tremendous success for Bajaj. Having set them apart from brands whose products often cry out for improvement. Even before they reach the eager hands of their new owners.

So, why the sense of awe, you may wonder? Well, Bajaj has truly outdone themselves with the remarkable Speed 400 and Scram 400 models. They bear little resemblance to the Bajaj motorcycles we’ve come to know thus far. Instead, they exude an air of sophistication reminiscent of the renowned Triumph bikes from the UK. The inclusion of lustrous stainless steel bolts and the impeccable sandblasted finish on the handlebar and chassis are subtle visual details that may not immediately catch your eye. But undeniably contribute to the overall grandeur of these 400 twins. These elements beautifully complement the captivating allure of the retro-classic engine and the headlamp. Despite its century-old design, it manages to appear remarkably fresh on this bike.

Triumph Speed 400: Riding the Wave of Retro Awesomeness

Unlike just a few years ago, we now have a considerable selection of motorcycles that embody classic DNA, albeit originating from diverse manufacturers and regions. However, the Triumph Speed 400 manages to effortlessly outshine them all upon the very first glance. Its standout features, such as the 43mm inverted fork and the iconic triangular crankcase emblematic of Triumph, undoubtedly demand attention when compared to its counterparts. Furthermore, the inclusion of bar-end mirrors as standard equipment is a delightful addition that ensures heads will turn wherever it goes.

Weighing in at 176 kg, Triumph Speed 400 boasts an ideal 50:50 weight distribution. Perfectly balanced across its 1,377 mm wheelbase. With a comfortable saddle height of 790 mm and a generous ground clearance of 158 mm, it offers a rider-friendly setup. Powering this beast is a cutting-edge 398.15 cc 4-valve DOHC liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Bajaj proudly claims that, apart from sharing the bore and stroke measurements of 89 mm and 64 mm respectively with the Dominar and Duke engines, this powertrain is entirely unique. Surprisingly, they didn’t find it necessary to modify these parameters to achieve better performance. The motorcycle delivers an impressive output of 40 PS (29.4 kW) at 8,000 rpm and a torque of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Its 6-speed gearbox is seamlessly connected to the engine through a wet, multiplate slipper clutch.

Fast, Furious, Full of Flair, and a Bit Wild

Triumph Speed 400 Review – When it comes to riding, the powerful engine delivers an exhilarating experience. Accompanied by a surprising level of refinement. While there is no harshness to be felt, some vibrations do make their presence known through the handlebar and seat. Particularly when exploring the upper rev range. It’s worth noting that if you ever find yourself in the mood for a drag race, it’s best to avoid accelerating aggressively from a standstill. Even in second gear, the sheer force of acceleration can cause the bike to rear up like a restless stallion. It’s essential to exercise caution in such situations, as the responsibility of preventing wheelies falls outside the realm of traction control.

In the event that you find yourself needing to apply the brakes due to an excess of power, you’ll be pleased to know that they are indeed capable of effectively bringing the vehicle to a halt. However, if you happen to be an enthusiastic rider with an adventurous spirit and a penchant for twisting the throttle, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. The comfort-tuned shocks, coupled with the long-wheelbase architecture, can occasionally may send you sideways when encountering uneven surfaces or taking corners with excessive confidence. Even the Steel Radial soft-compound MRF tyres can feel a bit helpless. And slide out unexpectedly during sudden manoeuvres. Bajaj’s track record in handling and dynamics has not historically been a standout feature. Over longterm riding, its to be seen whether Speed 400 deviates from this pattern.

Where British Elegance Meets Indian Craftsmanship

It would be interesting to discover how the chassis-suspension combination performs with the Metzeler tyres found on the export-spec 400. Nonetheless, for most buyers, this may go unnoticed and have minimal impact. Making it a non-issue for many. If you’re eagerly anticipating the full potential of this magnificent engine, it might be worth waiting for the next-generation Duke. As for the Scram 400, we’ll provide updates in October once we’ve had the opportunity to put it through its paces off-road.

Launch of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scram 400 models has been a resounding success in the Indian motorcycle market. And is evidenced by the overwhelming response from enthusiasts. Within just 10 days of global launch, a staggering 10,000 units have been booked. Showcasing the immense popularity and demand for these bikes. For the fortunate first 10,000 customers, an inaugural price of Rs. 2.23 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi) awaits. Further enhancing the appeal of these remarkable motorcycles. Thereafter, Triumph Speed 400 launch price is listed at Rs. 2.33 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi). Current Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Prices Start From Rs 2.68 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Triumph Speed 400: Prepare for the Ride of a Lifetime

Speed 400 will be available in Triumph showrooms starting from the end of July 2023, allowing eager riders to experience the thrill of the wind at the earliest opportunity. As for Scrambler 400, enthusiasts will have to exercise a little more patience. It is set to hit the market in October, with the pricing to be announced closer to the launch. With a booking payment of just Rs. 2000, potential buyers can secure their place in line for these coveted motorcycles. Triumph has ensured that production will be ramped up to meet the high demand. Customers will be invited to make payments once the bikes reach the dealerships. This comprehensive information on pricing, availability, and market positioning enables potential buyers to make informed decisions. While also fully immersing themselves in the world of the Speed 400 and Scram 400.

At the conclusion of our Triumph Speed 400 Review, the newest motorcycle on the block represents a significant challenge. To the seemingly invincible stronghold of Royal Enfield. While it is not the first attempt, it certainly won’t be the last to directly confront the competition. With its strong brand credentials and the enthusiastic response from potential customers, this homegrown British roadster demands serious consideration. It serves as a wake-up call for both customers in this segment and competitors alike, urging them to raise the bar and take notice of this formidable contender.