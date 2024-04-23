Triumph 400 Range Gets First Ever Price Hike – How Much Dearer?

Even with this price hike, Triumph 400 range is still very competitively priced against rivals from Honda, KTM, TVS, BMW and Royal Enfield

First launched in 2023, around nine months ago, Triumph entered the Indian mainstream motorcycle segment with a mass market offering in the form of Speed 400. The Scrambler 400X was soon launched and both motorcycles boast aggressive price points when compared to their immediate rivals. For the first time, Triumph has announced a price hike for these bikes.

Triumph 400 Range Gets First Ever Price Hike

With a strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto, legacy motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, expanded its portfolio to incorporate smaller displacement and affordable motorcycles. With this, the company will touch more lives as the most affordable Triumph is now offered at a much lower price point than before.

Speed 400 was launched at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-sh) and 2.23 lakh (ex-sh) introductory for the first 10,000 lucky buyers. Speaking of price, Triumph and Bajaj Auto announced a Rs. 1,500 price hike and is in effect immediately. Both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X get the same Rs. 1,500 price hike on their sole standard variants.

The new pricing now starts from Rs. 2,34,497 (ex-sh) for Speed 400 and Rs. 2,64,496 (ex-sh) for Scrambler 400X. Bajaj Auto or Triumph didn’t quote a reason for the price hike yet. But is highly likely due to rising input costs and inflation could be another reason. Since the price hike isn’t very significant, Triumph 400 range still maintain status quo of being the most VFM in their respective segments.

When launched nine months ago, Bajaj and Triumph made waves and were highly regarded for striking significantly competitive pricing. Even though the prices are hiked, value proposition still holds strong and hasn’t dropped one bit. Both Triumph 400 range of motorcycles (Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X) are still most competitively priced in their respective segments.

Expanding the 400 lineup

Owing to the success of Triumph 400 range, the company is now expanding this potent platform to incorporate more body styles. In that regard, Triumph has commenced testing of Thruxton 400, which is a semi-faired sporty motorcycle with retro charm. It aims to bring Triumph Thruxton’s iconic design to the masses.

Triumph 400 range of motorcycles get a 398cc single cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating around 40 bhp and 38 Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X offer the highest price to performance ratio in their respective segments.

Speed 400 primarily rivals sporty neo-retro offerings like Honda CB300R and Hero Mavrick 440. However, the performance puts it against KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310 and BMW G 310 R. Scrambler 400X rivals the likes of Royal Enfield New Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure.

