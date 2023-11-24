Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing With Fairing – Based On Speed 400

The same 398.15cc single-cylinder engine with 39.5 bhp and 37 Nm on Speed 400 is likely to make it on the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400

Bajaj-Triumph duo first announced the new 400cc platform, there were many speculations that this platform could spawn in the future. One of those speculations was Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer. As of now, the company has launched Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. For the first time, Thruxton 400 has been spotted testing and we like what we see.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing With Fairing

Cafe Racers have an appealing design language that many enthusiasts love. Triumph has Thruxton lineup to cater for this audience. But all the folks that craved a smaller capacity Cafe Racer from Triumph, can finally rejoice as the first set of spy shots of Triumph Thruxton 400 leaked online.

Said test mules were spotted abroad and will be made in India by Bajaj. Small Capacity Cafe Racer style motorcycles are gaining popularity. Even Royal Enfield is jumping on this bandwagon based on Sherpa 450 platform as revealed by their roadmap consisting 13 new motorcycles including New Himalayan.

The same platform as Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be utilised. Spy shots reveal a stylish motorcycle that has all the elements of a neo-retro motorcycle to win you over. This Cafe Racer style gets a bikini fairing that could be termed as a headlight cowl. This fairing extends to the bottom of its fuel tank, lending a muscular appeal.

As seen in spy shots above, Triumph Thruxton 400 gets a round headlight. This is identical to Speed 400’s round LED headlight. The fairing is slightly sporty with aggressive cuts and creases in it. There is a transparent windshield too and it will offer marginal wind protection when ducked and riding aggressively.

Componentry and specs

Where componentry is concerned, Triumph Thruxton 400 gets the same USD front forks as Speed 400, but this test mule sported a black finish instead of gold. Radiator positioning, exhaust routing and end can look identical to that of Speed 400’s. There are a few differences, though. Triumph is offering clip-on handlebars on Thruxton 400.

This ensures a sporty riding position and demands quite a lean from rider. Bar end mirrors look identical to Speed 400. Seat and subframe look identical too but tail section is different on Thruxton 400 test mules than what we saw with Speed 400. Other similarities include wheels and tyres along with fuel tank and powertrain.

Speaking of powertrain, upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 will share its powertrain with Speed 400. This 398.15cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled 4V engine is capable of developing 39.5 bhp of peak power at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. Ride-by-wire throttle, slip and assist clutch, a 6-speed gearbox and other attributes will be on offer as well.

This test mule looks close to prodution and the basic motorcycle is already developed. Considering these factors, Bajaj-Triumph duo can launch by mid-2024. When launched, there would be no real rival for Thruxton 400 in the 300cc to 500cc segment in India.

Source – Autostreet