Triumph 400 Speed Launched – Price Rs 2.23 Lakh for first 10k buyers

Considering everything that Triumph’s 400 duo is packing and the price point, they’re likely to disrupt Royal Enfield’s stronghold in 350cc space

Bajaj-Triumph’s partnership has resulted in a new range of 400cc motorcycles. The company has launched them at an attractive price of Rs 2.3 lakh for base Speed 400. The first 10,000 buyers can enjoy a price tag of Rs 2.23 lakh. Scrambler 400X though revealed will be launched later this year. These new products will attract a new range of customers at a new price point for Triumph, unlike ever before.

Bajaj Auto will manufacture both Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X at their Chakan plant near Pune, Maharashtra. Speed 400 resonates with its bigger brother Speed Twin 900 (previous name Street Twin). Scrambler 400X resonates with Scrambler 900. There are 25 accessories that Triumph is selling alongside as well. India is the first country to get this duo, more markets will follow.

Triumph 400 Duo Launched

At Rs 2.23 lakh starting price, Triumph’s 400 duo directly competes with Harley-Davidson X440 launched recently and Royal Enfield’s 350cc range and upcoming 450cc range. X440 has 27 bhp of power at 6000 RPM and 38 Nm of torque at 4000 RPM, and comes close to Triumph Speed 400.

Triumph’s 400 duo targets upper end of premium single-cylinder machines like KTM 390 range as well, to some extent. Both Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X offer a single-cylinder 398cc engine that generates 40 bhp of power at 8000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. This engine gets a liquid cooling and a DOHC setup along with a 4V head.

There is a 6-speed gearbox with the new TR-Series platform. Surprisingly, even Triumph’s bigger twin-cylinder 900cc platform gets a 5-speed gearbox even today. Even though Bajaj will manufacture it in India, this new engine retains the iconic triangular engine casing like its bigger siblings, which is a nice touch.

The British brand’s new TR-series engine packs ride-by-wire and a slip-and-assist clutch as well. Despite having liquid cooling, there are fins around the engine block that radiate a retro aura. Yezdi and Jawa do a similar thing too. All of the engine bay and exhaust gets a matte black finish that looks minimal and neat.

Minimalist finish and popping colours

Golden USD front forks and exhaust pipe finishing breaks the black effect around the engine bay. Fuel tank is the only place where there is a paint job.

Round headlights and ORVMs shout retro. But they have a modern appeal to them. Speed 400 gets round bar-end mirrors and a single-tip exhaust design. While Scrambler 400X gets knuckle guards, round conventional ORVMs along with a twin-tip exhaust design that tries to mimic Scrambler 900. Could have been positioned higher up, like Scrambler 900.

Speed 400 gets 17” alloy wheels at both ends. It has a suspension travel of 140mm front and 130mm rear, 300mm front disc, 790mm seat height and weighs 170 kg. Scrambler 400X boasts 19” front and 17” alloys with block pattern tyres, 150mm suspension travel at both ends, 835mm seat height, 320mm front disc and weighs 179 kg.

Both Triumph 400 duo get dual-channel ABS (switchable with Scrambler 400X), traction control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, heated grips (optional), USB Type-C charging port, gear position indicator, and more. At Rs 2.23 lakh base price (ex-sh), Triumph’s 400 duo will make a significant dent in Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycle sales.