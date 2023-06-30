Triumph New 400cc Engine Vs Rivals – RE, Honda, Jawa, Yezdi, BMW

Even though current KTM 390 range boasts performance numbers advantage, Triumph new 400cc engine makes its peak numbers lower in the rev range

Iconic British brand Triumph has unveiled its new 400cc platform recently. It will unlock a new segment for the brand and attract a new user base that would have previously scoffed at even Triumph’s most affordable prices. With the partnership with Bajaj Auto, Triumph has managed to offer a new single-cylinder lineup.

But, how does this new single-cylinder engine stack up against established players in the market? That is the right question to ask. So, we compared the new 398cc engine from Bajaj-Triumph with their primary rivals from Royal Enfield, BMW-TVS, Bajaj-KTM, Jezdi-Jawa and Honda. Let’s take a look.

Triumph New 400cc Engine – Premium single-cylinder Royal Rumble

To keep competition fair, we didn’t include Royal Enfield’s 650cc bikes as they have twin-cylinder powertrains. Right off the bat, Royal Enfield 411cc engine has a displacement advantage. Next-gen 450cc Royal Enfield engine along with Hero-Harley’s 440cc engine are not yet announced and we will include them in future posts.

Both Royal Enfield 350cc and 411cc engines feature a SOHC setup along with a 2V head and come off as least technologically advanced. Honda CB350 has SOHC setup too but gets a 4V head. Also, both Honda and Royal Enfield motorcycles are air-cooled. While the rest get liquid-cooling.

In terms of power, KTM 390 range has the edge here. With 42.9 horses, KTM leads the pack with Triumph 400 trailing behind with 40 bhp, TVS-BMW 310 with 33.52 bhp, Yezdi-Jawa with 28.7 bhp, RE 411 with 24.3 bhp, Honda CB350 with 20.78 bhp and RE 350 with 20.2 bhp. Even though KTM has power and torque advantage, Triumph’s new engine makes its peak power much earlier in the rev range.

If we speak of peak power at lowest engine speeds, it is surprisingly Honda CB350. Triumph’s new engine has the edge where torque is concerned. 37.5 Nm is highest, followed by KTM’s 37 Nm, RE 411 with 32 Nm and at 27 Nm, we have RE 350 as least torquey. Also, both Royal Enfield bikes on this list and Honda CB350 get a 5-speed gearbox too.

Who has the edge?

Except for Royal Enfield motorcycles in this list, everyone else features a slipper clutch. TVS-BMW and Triumph 400 add ride-by-wire in the mix too, enabling granular throttle modulation. But KTM 390 range has an edge on all of these as it offers a bi-directional quick shifter, which others don’t offer even as an option.

Quick shifter allows for quick clutchless shifts for spirited driving. Also, KTM 390 is the only one with cornering ABS too, but that’s not powertrain related. At the upper range, there is a tough fight between Triumph’s new 400cc unit and KTM’s 390 range. With launch of new 390 range with a larger 399cc engine, gap in performance might widen further.

At the lower end, Royal Enfield 350 is the least technologically advanced powertrain when compared to its immediate rival Honda CB350. Honda offers a 4V head and slipper clutch and makes more power and torque, much earlier in its rev range too. But we know who rules sales charts, don’t we?