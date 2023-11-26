Triumph Speedmaster 400 Render – Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rival

As opposed to Speed 400, Triumph Speedmaster 400 render is a textbook cruiser motorcycle with all related attributes that should take on RE Meteor 350

Royal Enfield has held the 300 to 500cc motorcycle segment tightly in its grasp. The slew of 350cc and 411cc motorcycles have garnered immense popularity. Where there is a champ, there are rivals. Honda is challenging Classic 350 with its CB350 Classic. But Meteor 350 doesn’t seem to have rivals. In comes our Triumph Speedmaster 400 Cruiser render.

Triumph Speedmaster 400 Cruiser Render

Bajaj and Triumph’s Indian innings began with development of a 400cc platform that will spawn multiple designs and styles. As of now, Bajaj-Triumph duo have launched Speed 400 (neo-retro) and Scrambler 400X (crossover ADV). Thruxton 400 based on Speed 400 was spotted testing too, signifying more products with different design in the future.

If we take a look at Royal Enfield’s sales, Meteor 350 already commands up to 8,000 units sales steadily with 10,000+ units sold in October 2023. This is a prospect enough for a rival brand to jump on the bandwagon. That rival could very well be Triumph because it is the second highest-seller in 300cc to 500cc segment after Royal Enfield. There is scope for export potential too.

Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his version of how Triumph’s meteor rival could look like. Because Triumph’s cruiser lineup comes under Speedmaster range, we aptly named it Triumph Speedmaster 400 Cruiser. Design and aesthetics pay tribute to Bonneville Speedmaster, which is a pretty modern classic cruiser.

Combining the design and appeal of Bonneville Speedmaster and Bajaj-Triumph duo’s new 400cc platform, we get Triumph Speedmaster 400. There are 4 colour options with this render – Phantom Black/Storm Grey, Caspian Blue/Storm Grey, Carnival Red/Storm Grey and Gloss Khaki Green/Storm Grey.

How does it differ from Speed 400?

As opposed to Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X already on sale, Triumph Speedmaster 400 gets a longer wheelbase, much larger and plusher seats, much higher rake angle, longer and pulled handlebar, front-set footpegs, larger teardrop fuel tank, new rear subframe, retro and classic mudguards at both ends, twin-shock absorber suspension at the rear, USD front forks at front, long and straight chrome finished exhaust and more.

All of these combined, lend a classic textbook cruiser appeal to Triumph Speedmaster 400. Longer wheelbase ensures straight-line stability. Higher trail angle, pulled handlebars, front set footpegs, plush and supportive seats ensure unparalleled comfort. Rear twin-shock setup allows to carry heavier luggage and the larger fuel tank will hold more fuel for higher tank range.

This render gets 5-spoke star-shaped 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped with 130-section front and 150-section rear tyres. Powertrain-wise, this Speedmaster 400 render gets the same 398.15cc single-cylinder 4V DOHC liquid-cooled engine that is capable of developing 39.5 bhp of peak power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with ride-by-wire and a slip and assist clutch.

Note: This is a computer-generated render and is not a physical product that you can buy. Said render was created by Pratyush Rout. It is not commissioned by Triumph or Bajaj and is purely artist’s interpretation of what such a product could turn out.