TVS Apache Racing Championship For Owners – Across 20 Indian Cities

Winners of TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Championship get a tonne of perks including all-expense trip to Malaysia MotoGP

TVS Motor is extending its racing envelope to include a new series under One Make Championship. As we know, One Make Championship has been encouraging new talents across the country. It provides racing experience, both theory and practical, for enthusiasts and learners in a safe and controlled environment.

As part of One Make Championship (OMC), TVS ARE GP Championship (TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Championship) is now live. Interested candidates can register today with TVS Motor at their official website. Let’s take a look at the technical nuances with this new event. TVS conducts these events under the “Track to road” philosophy.

TVS ARE GP Championship announced

As of now, TVS OMC involves four categories – Rookie, Women’s, Media and Expert. The company even took this event international in 2022 with TVS Asia One Make Championship. The newly announced ARE GP Championship is for all existing TVS Apache owners.

It involves three categories. Owners of Apache RTR 160 & Apache RTR 180, owners of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and owners of TVS Apache RR 310. The first season will kick off with 1,000 participants across 20 cities. Starting from Vadodara (July 15th, 2023) Surat (July 16th, 2023) and Hyderabad (July 16th, 2023).

TVS’ in house experts like FIM Baja Rally world cup winner, Aishwarya Pissay, winner of 10 national championships in India, Jagan Kumar, Winner of 2022 TVS Asian OMC, Vorapong Malahuan and KY Ahmed will teach participants theory and practicals of track racing. TVS will select one winner per city, per category for the final round held in Jan 2024. Finalists will race on TVS OMC race-spec motorcycles including TVS Apache RTR 200 & RR310.

Perks of winning this event

Winner in the final round will get an all-expense paid trip to watch MotoGP in Malaysia. The company will even offer a wild card entry into two rounds of TVS OMC RR310 event. Lastly, they will get exclusive Petronas TVS Racing merchandise as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said “TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motor racing aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. We take great pride in being the propagators of offering a platform for racers to hone and showcase their skills and take their first step towards following their passion for racing.

In line with this vision and fuelled by our commitment to promote safe yet thrilling racing culture, we are excited about bringing the first edition of the ARE – GP Championship in India for our strong community of TVS Apache customers. TVS Apache series have played a pivotal role in flourishing premium motorcycling culture and is a popular brand among motorcycle enthusiasts and the Gen-Z. With this championship, we are confident of setting new benchmarks by offering unique opportunities to our customers for an augmented experience when they associate with the brand.”