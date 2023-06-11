TVS Miami Blue Colour Concept Showcased – Apache, Raider, Ntorq

Only the Colombian market is likely to get TVS Miami Blue colour along with a new White colour – No mechanical updates

TVS has a diversified portfolio not only in India. But in multiple global markets. One TVS commuter motorcycle even featured in an episode of The Grand Tour where Richard Hammond rides it in Africa. Likewise, TVS has a strong presence in Latin countries like Colombia as well.

This is where TVS has showcased two new colours for its motorcycles and scooters. One of the new colours is called Miami Blue and the other is similar to Racing Edition showcased with Apache RTR 200. Images are credited to Samuel Carvajal.

TVS Miami Blue Colour Concept

The models include Apache RR 310 fully-faired bike, Raider 125 sporty commuter, Apache RTR 200 and Ntorq 125 scooter. TVS Miami Blue is a particular highlight . The White will definitely appeal to people who prefer subtle colours, unlike Miami Blue.

TVS Miami Blue mainly comprises a teal blue shade and looks particularly spectacular on Apache RR 310. Given that it has more body panel real estate to show this colour off. Miami Blue is present on most of the fairing, side panels and fuel tank. While the sub frame is Black. TVS is playfully using Red accents that bring out Apache RR 310’s sporty lineage.

Red is present below headlights and in the tubular chassis. Wheels get half Black, half Red treatment like half-Orange and half-White on a few KTM models. Add to it Gold USD forks, Apache RR 310 looks a million bucks. TVS showcased Apache RTR body style in two colours. Both of them featured Black and Red wheels as well. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below.

One is Miami Blue and the other resembles Racing Edition. Both got a small windscreen, knuckle guards, front caliper cover and more. With Miami Blue on RTR body, TVS has given red elements too, present in faux tank shroud vents and on side body panels. With White colour, Red highlights are only present in faux vents in tank shrouds.

Raider 125 and Ntorq 125 get new colours too

In Colombia, TVS is offering the same Miami Blue and White with Raider 125 too. But Raider 125 lacks any Red highlights. Instead, Raider 125 showcased in White gets White grab handles for pillion, which is not the case with Miami Blue. Other than that, Raider 125 looks fresh in these new shades.

Lastly, NTORQ 125 gets the same colour too, but retains Red accents. These Red accents are present in the front apron, rear body panels below grab rail and other places. Both Miami Blue and White look good on TVS Ntorq 125. TVS also showcased a video game simulation with Apache RRR 310 as the base vehicle too. Mechanically, these are similar to outgoing models and TVS is keeping its product fresh for the Colombian market with local feedback. We hope TVS brings this Miami Blue shade to India at least with Apache RR 310.