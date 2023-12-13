TVS Apache RR 200 Faired Bike Launch Likely In 2024 – Render

TVS Apache RR200 will be based on RTR 200 4V, while borrowing styling cues from RR310

In recent years, an increasing number of enthusiasts are looking for the race track experience. Entry-level options currently available in this space include KTM RC200, Pulsar RS200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210. With significant future potential, it is possible that TVS may enter this space with the all-new Apache RR200. A digital render gives a better idea about the look and feel of TVS Apache RR200.

TVS RR200 – Key features

Just like the larger capacity sibling, Apache RR200 has the same racing DNA. The adrenalin rush is instant, with just a glance at this hunky speed machine. Some of the key highlights include an aggressive front fascia, front cowl mounted rear view mirrors, compact windscreen, low-set handlebar, sharp fairing with sporty graphics and decals, sculpted fuel tank, split seats and upswept exhaust. Some exciting colour options will be available with Apache RR200.

Tech kit includes a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster. Users can access features such as race telemetry, lean angle mode, navigation, call/SMS notification, crash alert system and low fuel alert.

Apache RR200 specs, performance

TVS Apache RR200 will borrow most of the hardware from Apache RTR 200 4V. The 197.75 cc, oil cooled, Fi engine generates 20.82 PS of max power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque. This max power output is available when the Sport mode is engaged. In Urban and Rain mode, power and torque output is 17.32 PS and 16.51 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Top speed of RR200 could be higher in comparison to 127 km/h available with RTR 200 4V.

Apache RR200 will have a double cradle split synchro stiff frame. It can get USD forks at front to gain an edge over rivals like Pulsar RS200 and Hero Karizma that have standard telescopic forks. Surprisingly, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has USD forks, but the same was omitted for Karizma. Among RR200’s primary rivals, only KTM RC200 is equipped with USD forks.

At rear, Apache RR200 will have a monoshock suspension. The bike is likely to use 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with tubeless radial tyres. Braking setup comprises 270 mm and 240 mm petrol disc brakes at front and rear. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. Single channel SuperMoto ABS is also likely. Racing equipment could include adjustable suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, Glide Through Technology (GTT), slipper clutch and double-barrel exhaust.

TVS will be aiming to launch RR200 at an affordable price point. The initial, limited period price offer could be lower in comparison to rivals. As of now, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is the most affordable in the group at Rs 1.72 lakh. Hero Karizma XMR is available at a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh. KTM RC200 starts from Rs 2.18 lakh.