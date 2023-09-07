TVS Apache RTR 310 Vs Rivals – 390 Duke, G310R, Speed 400, X440

Even with all the new entrants in this segment, KTM 390 Duke still remains the most powerful machine and the next-gen model will pack more punch

The single-cylinder naked performance motorcycle segment is on the boil with back-to-back launches from legacy motorcycle brands. TVS has just entered the chat with Apache RTR 310. As per pricing, TVS has pulled quite a feat. The launch price start from Rs. 2.43 lakh and go till Rs. 2.64 lakh. BTO (Built To Order) options are on offer too and cost Rs. 18K for Dynamic and Rs. 22K for Dynamic Pro kit.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Vs Rivals – Which one to buy?

Despite being platform partners, there is a plethora of kit that TVS has over BMW. Along with a more aggressive engine tune than G 310 R. Other logical rivals include newly launched Triumph Speed 400 and KTM 390 Duke. Because of pricing, we have included Harley-Davidson X440 as well.

Both KTM and TVS aim for sportiness and aggression, appealing to younger audience. BMW has a slightly less sober, yet sporty appearance. Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 aim for timeless classic appeal and blend modern and retro elements. Where raw power figures are concerned, there is still no beating KTM 390 Duke at 43 bhp.

The new 390 Duke with a 399cc engine will amplify that aspect even further. Harley-Davidson X440 has the most torque at 38 Nm. Triumph Speed 400 is pretty much up there with 40 bhp and 37 Nm. TVS-BMW’s 310 platform is short on performance numbers on paper. Apache RTR 310 has 1.1 bhp power and 0.8 Nm torque more than G 310 R.

Except for X440, every motorcycle gets liquid cooling, a 6-speed gearbox, a 4V head and a DOHC setup. TVS is known to stuff their vehicles with features and Apache RTR 310 is no exception. In the table above, you can see the features Apache has over others.

Apache RTR 310 has the fattest brochure of the bunch

390 Duke has some special attributes too, but nothing that Apache doesn’t pack. Also, 390 Duke has a few ABS traction modes like SuperMoto. However, TVS packs 5 riding modes and BMW G 310 R has 4 riding modes. Dimension-wise touring-friendly X440 has the biggest wheelbase and corner carver 390 Duke and RTR 310 has the smallest.

RTR 310 has 180mm ground clearance, which is the highest in this list. All motorcycles in this list have disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. USD telescopic front forks are common too. Harley-Davidson has twin shock absorbers, while others sport a mono-shock rear suspension setup.

No motorcycle on this list is skimping on an all-LED lighting setup in the name of retro appeal. That said, Triumph Speed 400 is the only one with a semi-digital instrument cluster. And it lacks Bluetooth connectivity too. Because Speed 400 is the most affordable of the bunch at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-sh), and packs quite a punch, we can easily forgive it.

Despite G 310 R having a fully digital instrument screen, there is no connectivity suite on offer. Maybe BMW should have bundled TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect connectivity suite. But that’s not the case and at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-sh), starts to make less sense than other rivals. Despite its retro appeal, Harley-Davidson X440 packs a Bluetooth connectivity suite.

Which bike to buy?

KTM has been offering Bluetooth connectivity since 2nd gen Duke. TVS’ implementation seems the most extensive and more user-friendly as well. Harley X440 packs the skinniest tyres, but it has 18” front wheel, which allows for an upright stance and the twin shock absorbers better support weight of added luggage.

For riders seeking least number of gizmos and a pure motorcycling experience, Triumph seems to be the bike to go for. It is the most affordable and boasts less service intervals too. For riders who want an experience most of the features and motorcycle-related tech for future big bike upgrades, TVS seems to be a tempting buy.

Especially with the BTO kits which unlock adjustable suspension and novelty features like cooled and heated seats. New-gen KTM 390 Duke is unveiled with India launch in the pipeline. As per BMW G 310 R, Apache RTR seems to have everything it has and loads more, while costing significantly less.