TVS-BMW Extend Partnership In EV Space – CE02 Electric Production Starts In India

Working together, TVS and BMW have created some remarkable products that are sold across more than 100 global markets

TVS-BMW partnership had begun in April 2013, when a decision was taken to jointly develop sub-500cc motorcycles for domestic as well as global markets. It is now 10 years and the partnership is going to strengthen even further in coming years. Both companies are celebrating the moment and the milestones achieved in the journey.

310cc series production crosses 150k units

Just as TVS-BMW partnership completes its 10-year journey, the 150,000 unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles has rolled out of TVS Motor’s Hosur facility. The milestone was heartily celebrated and witnessed the presence of Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

TVS-BMW’s 310cc motorcycle range has some interesting aspects. While it is the flagship for TVS, the 310cc range is the smallest capacity bikes available under BMW brand. Both companies have mutually benefited from the 310cc range, which has helped strengthen the partnership. The 310cc range includes BMW G310R, BMW 310GS, BMW G310RR and TVS Apache RR310. TVS has also launched Apache RTR 310, which is expected to emerge as another bestseller in its class.

TVS-BMW partnership involves a comprehensive business blueprint. It is not focused solely on extracting the benefits of low-cost manufacturing. Both companies share common values such as their focus on quality, performance, customer delight, engineering and innovation. The partnership entails joint design and development of advanced technology platforms.

Both companies have been sharing their respective technological expertise, which has helped improve existing product offerings. There have been extensive collaborations in areas such as chassis design, engine technology and safety equipment. With such extensive collaboration, it is no surprise that TVS-BMW partnership continues to grow from strength to strength.

TVS-BMW to continue collaborations in EV space

While the first decade was largely focused on ICE segment, the coming decades will witness TVS and BMW collaborating extensively in EV segment. It is possible that other environment-friendly technologies could also be explored in addition to electric vehicles. As of now, manufacturing of BMW CE-02 electric scooter has commenced at TVS plant in Hosur. The scooter is the first electric product to be jointly developed by TVS and BMW. It is a significant milestone and provides a glimpse of possibilities that exist in the future.

In line with industry trends, both companies will step-up focus in EV space in coming years. TVS is already witnessing a significant demand for its iQube electric scooter. The company is also working to promote electric two-wheelers in a big way. It recently announced a new electric racing championship named TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). Participants will be riding race-spec Apache RTE electric motorcycles that come with advanced tech integrations. The event previews what the future of racing could be all about.