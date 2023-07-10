TVS e2W Launch On August 23, 2023 – Could be Creon e-scooter

In its concept form showcased in 2018, TVS Creon featured a battery good enough for 80 km of range and 0-60 km/h in 5.1 seconds

TVS is one of the largest 2W and 3W manufacturing companies in the world. The company is continuously evolving its portfolio to include BEVs as well. TVS has invested close to Rs. 1,000 Crore on its EV portfolio in 2021 and we are seeing its results in the form of iQube, the second-highest-selling electric scooter in India.

The company seems to be expanding its electric scooter envelope to include another. TVS is sending out official invites. There are easter eggs in this invite that suggest a possibility of it’s newest launch being an EV. Is it Creon, though? That’s hard to say. But, a possibility exists.

We say launch and not debut because that’s what the invite says. Speaking of, this invite has a white tower-like element in one teaser and stacked four-cube event in another teaser. These might be the scooter’s LED DRL signatures. We’ve seen TVS’ distinct LED signatures in Ronin, Ntorq and Raider as well. After this tower-like element, it reads “Thrill has a date”.

Below that, TVS mentions “Mark your calendar to witness an electric-fying launch that will defy the status quo in mobility”.

We hope it is TVS Creon launch as it was quite a stunner. TVS first showcased Creon electric scooter concept five years ago in 2018. It featured a wild design with a maxi-scooter body style. It looked futuristic and European in its appearance. If TVS is launching Creon, then how has no one spotted a test mule?

TVS somehow has the capability of launching a product with no buzz during testing phase. Raider 125 launch is a stellar example of this. But, there was a test mule that we reported in August 2022 and it looked like it was the production-spec model of Creon concept.

Is Creon name finalised?

The camouflage hid details well. That said, TVS has played the game of names before, and Creon might be just one of the possibilities. Retron and Zeppelin names are registered as well. A possibility of TVS’ first electric motorcycle is possible too.

Creon concept in 2018 boasted a battery capable of 80 km of range and 0-60 km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds. Those numbers might get updated to meet the standards set by current crop of electric scooters.