TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched in India – Features, Colours

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect receives segment-first features like ‘SmartXtalk’ and ‘SmartXtrack’

TVS Motor Company has just launched the new Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect variant. The company has now expanded its SmartXonnect suite to include a multitude of ‘Zyada Se Bhi Zyada’ segment-first features. TVS Jupiter 125 is offered in Drum Alloy, Disc and SmartXonnect variants, priced between Rs 86,405 and Rs 96,855. While Drum Alloy and Disc variants get more colour options, SmartXonnect gets just two – Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze.

Features and Styling

Primary highlights for Jupiter 125 are MetalMAXX body, LED headlamp and front external fuel cap. True to its tagline ‘Zyada Se Bhi Zyada’, the Jupiter 125 gets largest under seat storage which stands at 33 liters, large enough to accommodate 2 full face helmets. It also receives one of the longest seat in its segment. Mileage and acceleration are also some of the best in segment with ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injector).

TVS intelliGO, another feature offered on the Jupiter 125, offers enhanced riding comfort, mileage and reduces emissions as it intelligently switches off the engine during long idling at traffic signals and other stops. Commanding a progressive neo-masculine styling, the list of features also extends to reshaped turn indicators on its front apron, sharp LED DRLs, single piece saddle with a pillion backrest, headlamp cluster on handlebars and diamond cut alloy wheels.

What’s new with TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect?

The new Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect now brings the same upmarket dual instrument cluster layout that is on offer with Ntorq 125 XT scooter. Dual clusters support Bluetooth connectivity and unlock a host of new features that were not on offer before with Jupiter line. A side stand indicator, engine inhibitor, all-in-one lock and mobile charger with front glove box are also part of its convenience features.

For starters, the dual screen layout has one LCD and one TFT colour display. The LCD display hosts all the vehicular instrumentation like speedo, odo, trips, fuel and more. The second TFT screen is of paramount importance with this display as it brings TVS Connect mobile app for both Android and IOS, enabling ‘SmartXtalk’ and ‘SmartXtrack’.

Highlight features include turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call and message notifications, social media alerts, food/shopping app alerts, real-time sports score alerts, weather updates and news updates as well. All of these allow rider to stay connected to digital world and glancing over these from within the scooter’s instrumentation when external parameters safely permit.

Engine and componentry

TVS Jupiter 125 comes in with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4 stroke, air-cooled engine that also powers the TVS Ntorq. This engine makes 6kW power at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm. Jupiter 125 offers a mileage of around 50 km/l. Suspension is through front telescopic suspension and 3-step-adjustable rear shocks with Monotube Canister Gas charged shocks. Braking system consists of drum units as standard at both ends with an option of disc brake at front.

Competitors to the new TVS Jupiter 125 include other 125cc scooters currently on sale in India among which are Honda Activa 125, Dio 125, Hero Destini 125, Hero Maestro 125, Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125, Suzuki Access 125, Avenis 125 and TVS’ own NTorq 125.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected has become more than a convenience; it’s a way of life. There’s only one time when you’re possibly not connected – when you’re on your two-wheeler. The introduction of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect is designed to keep you connected seamlessly on the go.

With SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, our innovative connectivity features, the riding experience is about to be transformed like never before. We are confident that in the journey of “Connected Rahiye, Fayde Mein Rahiye”, our customer will experience the future of riding with the TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect.”