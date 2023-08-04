TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect Variant Launched

Earlier, SmartXonnect connectivity suite was only available with Jupiter ZX Disc variant, now we get it with drum variant too

TVS Motor, one of India’s stalwart 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers has added a new variant to its highest-seller. Of course, we’re talking about TVS Jupiter scooter which regularly features in highest-selling 2W vehicle list. Jupiter is second to only Honda Activa in terms of scooter sales.

Now, TVS is fortifying its scooter lineup better challenge Activa. Now, Jupiter gets SmartXonnect Bluetooth-based connectivity suite with Drum brake version of ZX trim too, which was not the case before. Said TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant costs Rs. 84,468 (ex-sh, Delhi).

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect Variant

This move made Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant, the most affordable Bluetooth equipped model in TVS’ lineup. Pricing for ZX Disc and ZX Disc SmartXonnect are still the same, which is Rs. 86,413 and Rs. 88,988 respectively (both prices ex-sh, Delhi). Classic is still the most expensive, at Rs. 89,648 (ex-sh).

There are two vibrant colours that TVS is offering with this new variant. They are Starlight Blue and an exclusive Olive Gold colours. These new colours are visually pleasing and will enhance the overall appeal of this scooter.

Jupiter comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information with the help of TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect system. These connected features enhance rider’s experience in many ways. And allows them to fully immerse into the commute rather knowing that their scooter has got their back in keeping them up to date.

Not just that, connectivity ensures enhanced safety as rider’s are aware of the important notifications they received on their phone rather than have to deal with their phone while on the go. Navigation ensures ease of commutes in navigating through city scapes without getting lost.

Same mechanical package as before

The SmartXonnect suite includes Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Voice Assist, Call Alerts and SMS Alerts among more. TVS promises Jyada ka Fayda with Jupiter. So, the new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant is no different. It packs a USB phone charger to add the missing piece of the puzzle.

Mechanically, Jupiter is still the same ol’ Jupiter. Only the Classic trim gets the added goodies that lifts style quotient. TVS offers Jupiter in both 110cc and 125cc engine options and primarily competes with Honda Activa. The 110cc engine is capable of 7.77 bhp of power and 8.8 Nm of torque, while 125cc engine will kick out 8.05 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque.