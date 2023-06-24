TVS Sales Breakup May 2023 – Jupiter, Apache, Ntorq, iQube, Raider

TVS Motor had the Jupiter scooter highest in demand in domestic markets while the Star City 125 found increased buyers in exports

TVS Motor Company has registered a YoY sales (domestic + exports) growth from 2,85,247 units in May 2022 to 3,17,249 units in May 2023. It was positive growth seen across domestic markets while exports fell substantially on a YoY basis.

Sales in domestic markets stood at 2,52,690 units in May 2023, relating to a 31.97 percent YoY growth when compared to 1,91,482 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume increase of 61,208 units. It was also a MoM growth when compared to 2,32,956 units sold in April 2023.

TVS Motor Domestic Sales May 2023

Topping domestic sales charts was the TVS Jupiter scooter with 57,698 units sold last month, down 3.21 percent from 59,613 units sold in May 2022. Jupiter currently commands a 22.83 percent share on this list. The Jupiter scooter was at No. 2 on the top 10 list in May 2023 with the Honda Activa taking the No. 1 spot.

TVS Apache sales increased 55.14 percent in May 2023 to 41.955 units, up from 27,044 units sold in May 2022. It was followed by the XL moped with a 1.96 percent YoY growth to 35,837 units sold in the past month. Outstanding sales growth was reported for the TVS Raider, sales of which had stood at just 344 units in May 2022. Sales improved by 9911.63 percent to 34,440 units in May 2023.

TVS Ntorq (27,556 units) and iQube (17,913 units) also saw sales increase by 5.96 percent and 579.29 percent respectively. There was also sales growth for TVS Sport by 25.06 percent to 14,779 units in May 2023 from 11,818 units sold in May 2022. The list also included Radeon (10,615 units) and Zest (5,632 units), both of which have seen YoY sales growth of 9.81 percent and 3.62 percent respectively. However, sales of Star City(4,381 units), Pep+ (1,617 units) and RR310 (267 units) dipped on a YoY basis.

TVS Exports dip 31.15 percent in May 2023

Exports fell by 31.15 percent in May 2023 with TVS Motor Company shipping 64,559 units in the past month, down from 93,765 units exported in May 2022. It was a MoM growth from 60,348 units shipped in April 2023.

Star City 125 was the most exported model in the company lineup last month. Exports stood at 28,731 units, down 29.43 percent from 40,710 units sold in May 2022. The Star City 125 currently commands a 44.50 percent share. Star City exports also dipped 43.57 percent YoY to 13,262 units in May 2023 from 23,500 units shipped in May 2022.

There were also 6,292 units of the Jupiter scooter exported last month. TVS Apache exports also fell significantly on a YoY basis to 6,077 units in May 2023, down 47.70 percent when compared to 11,620 units sold in May 2022. While exports of TVS Ntorq increased by 25.86 percent to 3,816 units last month, that of Raider fell by 51.11 percent to 3,687 units from 7,542 units shipped in May 2022.

There was a 100 percent growth in exports of TVS Victor with 960 units shipped last month from 480 units sold in May 2022. The export list also included the Sport (828 units), Wego (632 units) , Radeon (160 units), RR310 (60 units and XL (54 units).