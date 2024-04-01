Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro And 390 Adventure Spotted Testing Together In India

As opposed to upcoming 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro is spotted in India for the first time and will rival to-be-launched Royal Enfield Himalayan Raid 450

In a rather interesting set of developments, two upcoming KTM lifestyle products have been spotted testing in India. We know the new 390 Adventure is incoming and has commenced testing in India. Which is the second lifestyle bike then? Say namaste to KTM 390 Enduro (name not confirmed) which has been spotted in India for the first time.

Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro And 390 Adventure Spotted Testing

If there is one motorcycle to define India’s off-road spectacles in mainstream segment, we have Xpulse 200 Pro from Hero MotoCorp and New Himalayan from Royal Enfield. KTM, on the other hand, has the 390 Adventure that is more of an adventure tourer and the 2024 390 Adventure with the new 399 platform is incoming.

But what if you want more off-roading prowess? A KTM motorcycle that is more capable off-road than the new 390 Adventure? That is where 390 Enduro comes into action. This is a more stripped-down version of the 390 Adventure to achieve lower weight and seems to pack larger wheels and higher ground clearance.

As seen in the video by The Fat Biker, both motorcycles, 390 Enduro and 390 Adventure, are spotted testing together. 390 Enduro is a visually taller motorcycle and features minimal styling when compared to 390 Adventure. In the video, we can see KTM rider trying hard to evade the videographer. but they still managed to snag some details of these much-awaited bikes.

Primary differences between 390 Enduro and 390 Adventure are that Enduro lacks a fairing along with a windscreen, it gets much flatter and sleeker reflective LED headlights, a taller handlebar, a flatter enduro-style seat, a different tail section with integrated grab rails, slightly centre-set rider footpegs and conventionally positioned TFT instrument cluster.

In contrast, 390 Adventure gets a more upright-mounted instrument cluster and a fairing with an integrated windscreen owing to its touring roots, it gets a much wider and stepped seat along with pronounced grab rails for a pillion, there is a twin-pod projector LED headlight setup that should prove beneficial on longer hauls.

Same componentry

Apart from the more off-road worthy tyres, taller front wheel and longer travel suspension on Enduro 390, both motorcycles sport similar componentry. We’re talking about adjustable USD telescopic front forks from WP, an off-set mono-shock rear suspension setup, a banana-shaped swingarm, the same main frame, similar braking hardware, underbelly exhaust and others. A saree guard is present on 390 Enduro too. So, it will launch in India.

Fuel tank is the same with both motorcycles and this is where the keyhole is with both bikes. Both bikes also feature similar front beaks, radiator guards and bashplates. The same 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine as 2024 KTM 390 Duke will do duties on both 390 Enduro and 390 Adventure. This engine could make around 45 bhp and 45 Nm on both bikes. Features like ride-by-wire, cruise control, 6-speed gearbox and electronic aids will be on offer.