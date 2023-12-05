Updated 2024 Kawasaki W175 Could Launch At India Bike Week

Kawasaki W175 will target a niche customer base instead of directly rivalling larger 300-400cc retro motorcycles

If we consider the retro motorcycle segment, quite a few options start from 300cc. Some popular names include Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, recently launched Honda CB350, Jawa, Yezdi and Benelli Imperiale 400. Customers looking for a smaller capacity classic motorcycle would have to look at updated 2024 Kawasaki W175 to be launched at India Bike Week 2023.

2024 Kawasaki W175 – Expected changes

As part of the 2024 update, Kawasaki W175 gets a few cosmetic updates. These updates have been teased by Kawasaki on a mysterious veiled motorcycle. New reports suggest that these updates revolve around 2024 Kawasaki W175 that will launch in India on 10th anniversary of India Bike Week held at Vagator, Goa on 8th December, 2023.

As part of the update, we can see an alloy wheel with sporty pinstripes that replace the old wire-spoke unit of current model. We can expect tubeless tyres with alloy wheels, which is an added benefit over tube-type tyres. Kawasaki might offer new colours as well. W175 is locally manufactured in India and doesn’t enjoy a lot of popularity. Revised pricing should help 2024 Kawasaki W175’s cause. Currently, it costs between Rs. 1.47 lakh and Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-sh).

Available in Asian markets such as Indonesia and Thailand, Kawasaki W175 has a simple, yet elegant design. Round headlamp with chrome wrap, round ORVMs, fork gaiters, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and turn indicators, single-piece seat and broad rear fenders. Handlebars are ergonomically placed and footpegs are just below the front seat. These features should ensure comfortable rides for most users.

Design and specs

Powering W175 is a 177 cc, air-cooled motor capable of generating 13 ps of max power at 7500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission. Power and torque output could be slightly different for BS6 version of this engine.

Suspension system comprises 30mm telescopic front forks and swingarm dual shock absorbers with adjustable spring preload at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 220mm disc at the front and 110 mm drum brake at rear. Another thing that can work to W175’s advantage is its handling.

The bike weighs 126 kg, which is much lighter than larger capacity retro-themed motorcycles. W175 can be expected to perform with greater agility in city traffic conditions. It could make daily commuting a lot more fun and comfortable. Folks looking to try something new or a smaller-capacity retro motorcycle could go for Kawasaki W175.

However, considering the limited number of Kawasaki dealerships in the country, it will be challenging to unlock W175’s full potential. This bike can generate sales in smaller towns and cities. But currently Kawasaki dealerships are largely available only in prominent cities. It remains to be seen if Kawasaki has some special plans to make W175 available at more locations across the country.

Source