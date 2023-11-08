Hero Vida V1 Pro, V1 Coupe Global Debut – Europe, UK Launch Soon

The Hero Vida V1 Pro and V1 Coupe unveiled at 2023 EICMA Show, boast twin removable batteries with 3.94 kWh capacity and 110 km real world range

With Vida sub-brand, Hero MotoCorp intends to expand its footprint to new markets and strengthen its position in existing ones. In that regard, Hero Vida V1 Pro and its Coupe model have debuted globally. The company targets Europe and UK as part of its global expansion and will introduce premium ICE 2W vehicles further down the line.

Hero Vida V1 Pro, V1 Coupe Global Debut

At 2023 EICMA Show, Hero showcased two entirely new scooters yesterday – Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R. The latter is a sportier and flashier scooter from Hero in 125cc segment to rival TVS Ntorq. However, it is the former, that garners more interest as it debuts Hero’s all new 156cc liquid-cooled engine with i3S tech.

There were other showcases too. Like Concept Lynx off-road electric bike and Concept Acro kids electric bike along with Concept 2.5R XTUNT that will spawn Xtreme 210R as its production version. Sticking with scooters, Hero showcased V1 Pro alongside Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 on the stage.

Hero MotoCorp dived into electric 2W realm last year with Vida sub-brand. The company now intends to go global with its Vida lineup targeting Europe and UK markets. As of now, Hero is keen on entering Spain and France in Europe and UK. The company’s commercial operations will commence around mid-2024.

Starting with Vida electric scooter lineup, Hero will introduce more premium ICE scooters and motorcycles in these markets in the future. Premium products like Xpulse, Karizma XMR and upcoming Xtreme 210R, Xoom 160 and Xoom 125 will be under consideration. Hero has identified key distributors from these respective markets and commercial agreements should finalise soon enough.

Vida V1 Coupe Unveiled at 2023 EICMA

For UK, Hero has selected MotoGB with 150+ dealer networks as its main distributor. Onex Group subsidiary Noria Motos and GD France will be Hero’s primary dealers in Spain and France respectively. Hero MotoCorp also unveiled Vida V1 Coupe with a unique FIY single and double-seat configuration option.

This will allow for individual expression while keeping practicality intact. In terms of features, Vida V1 Pro comes equipped with twin removable batteries with a total capacity of 3.94 kWh, two-way throttle, keyless start, cruise control, riding modes, OTA updates, 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, full LED lighting and more.

Words from the manufacturer

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid 2024.

“We will first introduce our electric scooter VIDA V1 in these countries and then expand our offerings with high-capacity premium ICE motorcycles and scooters, which are showcased here. With our expertise in providing high-quality personal mobility solutions at accessible prices, we are confident that our new range of products will be appreciated by customers across geographies. Our aim is to “Innovate and Manufacture in India for the world” and we are changing gears to swiftly move ahead towards this target.”