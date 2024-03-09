Volkswagen Polo Robust Off-Road Variant Debuts – Brilliant For India?

Just like Polo Track, Volkswagen Polo Robust also gets the same 1.0L 3-cylinder MPI engine with 84 bhp and 101 Nm, mated to 5MT gearbox

Among the global automotive juggernauts, Volkswagen is always on the verge of expanding its portfolio in developing markets. In Brazil, Volkswagen is launching an off-road version of Polo hatchback. Yeah. You read that right. An off-road version of the 6th generation Polo hatchback. If only VW considered launching it in India, it would be spectacular.

Volkswagen Launching An Off-Road Version Of Polo

In Brazil, Volkswagen is launching an off-road version of 6th Generation Polo. Named Polo Robust, this will be based on Polo’s entry-level “Track” version. Unveiled silently at Expodireto Cotrijal Agricultural Fair, Volkswagen Polo Robust was coined for farmers who would benefit from more ground clearance to drive on dirt tracks and beaten farm tracks.

Where price is concerned, Polo Robust will cost the same as Polo Track, which is BRL 89,290. In today’s conversion rates, it is Rs. 15 lakh in Indian currency. Affordable hatchbacks are popular in Latin markets and Polo Robust is aimed to cash in on the needs of Brazilian farmers, with slight off-road capability.

Volkswagen is offering two accessory kits with Polo Robust. One kit adds vinyl seat covers, floor mats and a front grill protector. Second kit adds on to these accessories with a trailer hitch and a boot mat. The raised ride height with upgraded suspension to prevent underbelly scraping is the primary highlight.

Powertrain is still the same 1.0L MPI 3-cylinder engine as Polo Track. This engine is capable of kicking 84 bhp and 101 Nm, mated to a sole 5-speed gearbox. It has to be noted this specification of Polo is quite a bit different than what VW sells in Europe.

Brilliant for India?

VW offered the 5th generation of Polo in India, which remained that way till the end of its life cycle till 2022. This is when it was discontinued post BS6 P2 emission norm mandate. Across its life span, Polo only got one interior refresh and a couple of exterior refreshes. Despite that, Polo managed to draw enthusiasts like bees to flowers.

Timeless design, sorted driving dynamics, solid fit and finish, safety proposition, thrilling powertrains are some of its key strengths. Today, Volkswagen and Skoda sell two vehicles each, which are based on MQB A0 IN platform, with Skoda announcing a sub 4m SUV based on this very platform.

But what about Volkswagen? Should there be a VW version of Skoda’s sub 4m SUV? Or should VW play the enthusiast’s heartstrings again with the re-launch of Polo? If so, the aesthetics of a Polo Robust would be splendid. 6th gen Polo is called Virtus in some markets and VW also sells Virtus as Polo Sedan in a few markets.

Virtus is a sedan version of 6th Gen Polo. So, we wish VW launched a hatchback version of Virtus in India with a jacked-up suspension while Skoda takes the sub 4m SUV route. What say, Volkswagen India? Maybe revive the Polo Cross name?