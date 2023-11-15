Volvo EM90 Electric Minivan Debuts – Luxurious Office On Wheels

The higher-spec dual motor layout with 540 bhp power seen on Zeekr 009, is not on offer with its Swedish counterpart, Volvo EM90

The quintessential Swedish brand has unveiled a new electric minivan after EX90 and EX30. Called Volvo EM90, this is the brand’s first fully electric minivan. As of now, Volvo EM90 is China-exclusive, but there may be export intentions for various markets where luxury minivans are currently popular.

Volvo EM90 Electric Minivan Debuts

We say luxury electric minivan for a reason. Because Volvo EM90 is less of a people mover and more of a luxurious office on wheels. The price puts it in luxury territory, of course. Priced at USD 114,000 which roughly translates to Rs. 94.75 lakh in India. Volvo currently offers a 2+2+2 6-seater layout with EM90.

India is currently a hot market for luxury minivans. We saw Lexus LM recently launched in India. But is EM90 on the menu for Volvo India? Only time will tell. As Volvo is now owned by Chinese automotive juggernaut, Geely, EM90 is a badge-engineered version of Zeekr 009. One can say that Volvo EM90 is basically a Swedish version of Zeekr 009.

Front fascia is distinctly Volvo, boasting similar headlights, grill and other design elements as its newer EX30 electric crossover SUV. Along the side and rear, there are Volvo-specific elements in abundance. But when parked side by side, untrained eyes may mistake one for another without a second thought.

Dimensionally, Volvo EM90 is around 5209 mm in length, 2024 mm in width, 1867 mm in height and has a 3205 mm long wheelbase. Sliding rear doors allow for easy ingress and egress and the short bonnet area maximises interior space while lending typical minivan proportions and stance.

What does it pack?

The main highlight of a vehicle like this is the interiors. In a typical Scandenavian minimalistic approach, Volvo EM90 has gone on a rampage and murdered almost all the dashboard buttons. A 15.4-inch squarish infotainment screen takes centre stage along with a rectangular instrument screen. Second row in this 2+2+2 layout is the most important.

This row gets individual captain chairs. Not only do they look very comfy, but they are backed with a plethora of features and creature comforts. For starters, these 2nd-row captain seats get electric adjustability, heating and ventilation and pack two folding trays. 2nd-row passengers are pampered with a 15.6-inch entertainment screen that unfolds down from the ceiling.

Volvo EM90’s 2nd-row space can be instantaneously turned into a theatre, meeting room or even a bedroom. As of now, Volvo EM90 will come equipped with a CATL-sourced 116 kWh battery with fast charging capability. From a single 268 bhp electric motor driving rear wheels, EM90 can go 738 km on a single charge.

0-100 km/h sprint comes up in 8.3 seconds and 10% – 80% charge comes up in 30 minutes. This battery setup is capable of car-to-load capability as well. However, Zeekr 009 gets a dual motor layout too with a total of 540 bhp and 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds. That spec is not made available with Volvo EM90.