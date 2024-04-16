VW And Skoda Sales Breakup March 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia, Superb

While Virtus was the only one to register YoY growth in this list, Tiguan was the only one to register MoM de-growth in March 2024

India is the largest market for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India outside of Europe. The company has one of the safest crash-rated portfolios in India with all of its made-in-India products scoring full fat 5 Stars from Global NCAP. The company ended the month of March 2024 in sales with 6,331 units sold across its lineup including Skoda and Volkswagen brands.

VW And Skoda Sales Breakup March 2024

Best-selling vehicle in the portfolio is Virtus by Volkswagen which is the only one on this list to register growth in sales in both YoY and MoM analysis. With 1,847 units sold last month, Virtus constituted 29.17% of the company’s total sales and 52.34% of Volkswagen’s sales. With 1,792 units sold in March 2023 and 1,631 units sold in February 2024, Virtus saw 3.07% YoY and 13.24% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 55 units YoY and 216 units MoM.

Company’s 2nd best-seller for March 2024 was from Volkswagen too, Taigun. With 1,588 units sold last month, Taigun managed to register 23.48% MoM growth as opposed to 1,631 units sold a month before with 216 units gained in volume. However, Taigun saw a 19.64% YoY decline, losing 388 units in volume. Taigun accounted for 25% of the company’s total sales and 45% of VW’s sales.

Next in line was Slavia from Skoda which registered a 32.10% MoM growth when compared to 1,028 units sold a month before and gained 330 units in volume. There was a 13.72% YoY decline with Slavia and it accounted for 21.45% of the company’s total sales and 48.47% of Skoda’s sales last month.

Kushaq took 4th position in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s sales charts with 1,293 units sold last month. Kushaq witnessed a hefty 42.58% YoY decline as opposed to 2,252 units sold a year ago. This is the highest de-growth registered among MQB A0 IN based vehicles. MoM, however, Kushaq witnessed 13.72% growth and accounted for 20.42% of the company’s total sales and 46.15% of Skoda’s sales.

Sales patterns

Kodiaq is the best-selling vehicle in the lineup that is not based on MQB A0 IN platform. With 136 units sold, Kodiaq registered a 67.31% YoY decline and 52.81% MoM growth. VW Tiguan was the only one on this list with de-growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. Tiguan sold 94 units and saw a 28.79% YoY and a 7.84% MoM decline.

Additionally, Skoda sold 15 units of recently re-introduced Superb sedan. We would have liked the newer model. But we got the same one that used to be on sale in India before. In total, the company sold 6,331 units in India with 24.02% YoY decline and 20.6% MoM growth. Volkswagen brand accounted for 3,529 units and Skoda contributed 2,802 units.

Analysing sales patterns, Volkswagen sold more vehicles last month than Skoda, which is usually not the case. Both Skoda and Volkswagen witnessed more sedan sales last month than SUV sales, which is also not very usual. However, both brands witnessed YoY decline and MoM growth in sales.