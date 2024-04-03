Skoda Superb Re-Launched In India – Sole Variant Costs Rs. 54 Lakh

As of now, the only other executive sedan to rival Skoda Super re-launched in India via CBU route, is Toyota Camry Hybrid

After a long gap, Skoda Superb has graced the Indian market yet again. This executive sedan was among the most popular in its segment and was known to be blowing punches way above its weight. In global markets, Skoda has revealed 4th Gen Superb sedan and Estate. But the one launched in India, is the same 3rd gen model.

Skoda Superb Re-Launched In India Via CBU Route

Indian sedan scene has drastically diminished. Leaving executive sedan segment in the hands of Toyota Camry, while Hyundai Sonata, Honda Accord and Volkswagen Passat have been long discontinued. Skoda Superb was among the last executive sedans in India, discontinued in the light of stricter BS6 P2 emission norms.

However, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has had a change of heart and has re-launched Superb sedan in India for Rs. 54 lakh (ex-sh). There’s only one L&K variant with all the bells and whistles. Price seems to be on the higher side as this very vehicle was on sale in India for a starting price of Rs. 30.5 lakh (ex-sh). That’s the price we have to pay for vehicles imported into India via CBU route.

Previously, Skoda Superb was brought into the country via CKD route and then assembled here, attracting less taxes. Superb is now on offer in an updated version of the 3rd generation model that used to be on sale in India. We would have liked a newer 4th gen model, but Skoda deemed this version more worthy for Indian market. Deliveries will commence later this month.

Because it is a CBU, Skoda Superb will be offered in limited numbers. 100 units only. The exterior colour choices for Superb are Rosso Brunello, Water World Green, and Magic Black. Wheels are 18-inchers. On the outside, full LED headlights with washers, Active Chassis Control and LED fog lights with cornering functions are notable elements.

What’s under the bonnet?

On the inside, we get a similar set of features as before. We’re talking about triple zone auto climate control, rear sun shade, ventilated front seats, electrically operated front seats with memory function, massaging driver seat, large infotainment screen, virtual cockpit instrumentation, driver fatigue detection, TPMS, parking assist and 9 airbags. A notable addition is the ADAS suite, as it is an import and the sunroof is not on offer. Not that anyone needed it anyway.

If you were expecting a diesel engine as confirmed by Skoda’s Head Of International Sales, Petyr Janeba, you will be slightly disappointed. Because this ain’t it. We said ‘slightly’ disappointed as the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is an absolute gem, offering a strong gust of performance.

Performance metrics include 187 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. There is a sole quick-shifting 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox mated to this engine. 0 to 100 km/h sprint comes up in just 7.7 seconds. There is no news about the next batch of Skoda Superb imports after the 100 units planned initially. Also, no news yet, about the 4th gen Superb sedan with a diesel engine.