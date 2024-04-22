VW Taigun GT Line, GT Plus Sport Launch Price Rs 14.08 L to Rs 19.74 L

Volkswagen India has announced prices of new variants of the Taigun SUV: the Taigun GT Line and the Taigun GT Plus Sport

Volkswagen India launched Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport today, marking their entry under the newly introduced ‘Sport’ lineup. Priced from Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-sh) and Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-sh) respectively, these variants promise a thrilling driving experience coupled with peace of mind ownership, thanks to an introductory offer of a complimentary 4-year Service Value Package (SVP) exclusively available on the Taigun GT Plus Sport models.

VW Taigun GT Line, GT Plus Sport Prices

GT Line 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 14,08,400

GT Line 1.0L TSI AT: Rs 15,63,400

GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI EVO MT: Rs 18,53,900

GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI EVO DSG: Rs 19,73,900

Taigun GT Line boasts a 1.0L TSI engine. Prices start at Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-sh) for the 6-speed Manual transmission and Rs 15.63 lakh (ex-sh) for the 6-speed Automatic transmission. Taigun GT Plus Sport, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO engine, is offered at Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-sh) for the 6-speed Manual transmission and Rs 19.73 lakh (ex-sh) for the 7-speed DSG transmission. Deliveries of both the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport variants will start from this month, April 2024.

VW Taigun GT Plus Sport Features List

The Taigun GT Plus Sport boasts a range of exterior features including a striking red ‘GT’ logo, black LED headlamps, and red brake callipers. Inside, the ambiance is accentuated by red stitching, black leatherette seat covers, and aluminum pedals.

VW Taigun GT Line Features List

On the other hand, the Taigun GT Line features a distinct exterior design with elements such as black LED headlamps, ‘GT Line’ badges, and matte black finishes. The interior is adorned with crystal grey stitching, glossy black accents, and ambient lighting.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen GT badge is an aspirational cornerstone that evokes the unmatched feeling of sporty driving. Democratizing the sportiness, we are delighted to introduce the all new Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport for Indian buyers.

The aesthetic treatment of these new variants will create a differentiated value proposition, with the Taigun showcasing a more sportier and robust appeal. It also makes the coveted GT badge more accessible to customers through our all new GT Line offering. Following its showcase at our Brand conference, we have received an overwhelming response from customers and are confident of strengthening the Taigun proposition with these enhanced differentiated elements.”

