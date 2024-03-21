VW Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Launched – Exterior, Interior Cosmetic Updates

Falling under Sport trim plan, VW Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line are coined to rival Creta N Line, Seltos X Line and Astor Blackstorm

Riding on the wave of success of India 2.0 strategy, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is coining the India 2.5 strategy. Ahead of that, the company has confirmed to bring new editions and variants to keep sales registers ringing. Volkswagen is launching two new trims under a new trim plan with Taigun compact SUV.

VW Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Launched

The three trim plans that Volkswagen India is carving out are GT Edge, Chrome and Sport. These new trim plans each denote a unique design proposition and are a combination of personas. GT Edge holds company’s Edge Collection with either matte or black exterior shades. Chrome holds regular trims and gets both 1.0L and 1.5L engine options.

The newly launched Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line trims fall under Sport trim plan. Powertrain options are not as diverse as on Chrome. GT Plus Sport only gets the 1.5L Evo engine and GT Line only gets the 1.0L TSI. Volkswagen has commenced bookings for both GT Plus Sport and GT Line trims.

Cosmetic changes

Both Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line feature cosmetic updates only and bring the excitement and sporty quotient to the equation. GT Plus Sport trim gets 19 exterior updates and 14 interior updates, while it is 16 exterior updates and 13 interior updates with GT Line.

Notable changes With GT Plus Sport are Carbon Steel roof, Black roof rails, B-pillar and C-pillar garnishes, black ORVMs, lamellas and DLO, dark chrome door handles, multiple Red GT logos and front brake calipers, smoked headlights, 17-inch Cassino Black alloys, black Taigun lettering, black design strips, dark underbody diffuser and more.

On the inside, black headliner, glossy black dashboard inserts, red ambient lighting, red stitching on steering, armrest and seats, aluminium pedals, black leatherette upholstery and other blackened elements. The same goes with GT Line, but the red stitching is replaced with Crystal Grey stitching.

On the outside, GT Line gets black roof rails and ORVMs, matte black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar, black TSI and GT Line badges and lacks red brake calipers. The 1.5L Evo engine (148 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 7DSG) with GT Plus Sport and 1.0L TSI (114 bhp, 178 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) continue with similar state of tunes.

Statement from Volkswagen India

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are elated to showcase the new Taigun line structure for the customers in India with the introduction of GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants. Our new line structure is a testament to the Brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences.

With the Taigun GT Line, our aim is to further democratize the performance-oriented design updates to match the aspirations of our customers, making the coveted GT badge more accessible to all. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability is not just about today; it’s about shaping the future of mobility. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to showcase the ID.4 in India, ensuring a sustainable and thrilling driving experience for all.”